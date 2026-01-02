GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CONDORS

FRI, JAN. 2, 2026 | 7:00 PM PT | DIGNITY HEALTH ARENA | BAKERSFIELD, CA

BACK IN BAKO: The Barracuda begin 2026 and continue their four-game road trip in Bakersfield on Friday with the first of back-to-back games versus the Oilers’ top affiliate. The Barracuda split a two-game series to open the regular season back in October, with the home team winning both games. The Barracuda and Condors are set to play four times in January before wrapping up the eight-game season series in the final two games of the regular season in April.

WEDNESDAY WINNING: Lucas Carlsson scored with one second remaining in regulation as the Barracuda shocked the Ontario Reign, 5–4, on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena. Ontario took a 1–0 lead on a Cole Guttman power-play goal at 10:57 of the first period, but the Barracuda erupted for four goals in the second, with tallies from Oliver Wahlstrom, Ethan Cardwell, Filip Bystedt (shorthanded), and Egor Afanasyev to build a 4–2 advantage. The Reign rallied early in the third on goals from Guttman and Tim Rego just 25 seconds apart to tie the game at four, setting the stage for Carlsson’s rebound goal at 19:59. San Jose outshot Ontario 31–22, Gabriel Carriere made 18 saves, and the Barracuda killed off three of four penalties, including a four-minute double minor in the third. The Barracuda wrapped up their season series with Ontario going 5-2-1 and 3-0-1 on the road.

MOST RECENT MEETING: The Barracuda and Bakersfield Condors last met on Oct. 18 at Dignity Health Arena, with the Condors earning a 2-1 decision. After a scoreless first period, Bakersfield struck first on the power play when Roby Järventie scored at 6:44 of the second. The Barracuda tied the game early in the third as defenseman Cole Clayton notched his first goal of the season at 4:39, but Quinn Hutson answered with the game-winner at 16:24 to lift the Condors. Gabriel Carriere made 19 saves on 21 shots in the loss, while Connor Ingram stopped 21 of 22 to earn the win for Bakersfield. The Barracuda won the first matchup a week prior at Tech CU Arena, 7-6.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Barracuda collected their third consecutive road win on Wednesday in Ontario, edging the Reign 5-4, and are now six games above .500 (10-4-1-1) on the road this season. SJB’s .688 winning percentage on the road ranks sixth in the league, and their 22 points rank tied for fourth. Additionally, the Barracuda are a +10 on the road, which ranks tied for fourth in the AHL. The Barracuda are tied for fourth in road PP% (28.3%) and 10th in road PK% (83.3%).

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt scored on Wednesday and now has five goals in his last six games. Among Barracuda skaters, he is tied for first in points (23), overtime winners (2), and shorthanded goals (1), and first in plus/minus (+7). From 11/15/25 to 12/5/25, he set a career-long eight-game point streak (3+7=10), one of the top five longest streaks in franchise history. During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1).

KILLIN’ IT: Despite giving up a power-play goal on Wednesday, the Barracuda are now 23-for-24 (96%) over their last eight games and 26-for-27 (96%) in their last eight road contests. Over the past 13 outings, San Jose is 37-for-40 (92%) on the penalty kill.

POWERING UP: Entering Friday, the Barracuda boast the AHL’s second-ranked power play (26.4%) and fourth-ranked road power play (28.3%). In two games versus the Condors, the Barracuda have gone three-for-11 on the advantage, scoring three times on opening night on Oct. 11 at Tech CU Arena.

OUTSTANDING OLIVER: Oliver Wahlstrom recorded his ninth goal of the season on Wednesday. Among AHL skaters, he is tied for third in power-play goals (7). The Portland, Maine native was originally selected 11th overall by the New York Islanders in 2018.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Despite missing the two prior games before Wednesday, Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty is tied for fourth in AHL rookie scoring (23), third in assists (16), tied for third in power-play goals (5), and tied for second in power-play points (12). He leads the Barracuda in assists and co-leads the club in points. Musty collected an assist on Wednesday and now has helpers in his last four games.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fourth in points (19), and tied for fourth in goals (5). He is also tied for sixth in assists (14) and tied for third in power-play assists (8). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson is tied for first in goals (8) and tied for second in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek is currently tied for fourth in the league in wins (10) and is 8-2 in his last 10 outings. Skarek had just five wins in 22 games last season with Bridgeport, doubling his win total this season in eight fewer games. The Czechia-born backstop has allowed three or fewer goals in 10 straight starts, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.

