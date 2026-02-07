GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CANUCKS

SAT, FEB. 7, 2026 | 4:00 PM PT | ROGERS FORUM | ABBOTSFORD, BC

GM 43 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

BACK IN BC: Riding a five-game winning streak, the Barracuda close out their two-game road trip in Abbotsford on Saturday, the final game before the AHL All-Star break. San Jose is 4-0-0-1 against the defending Calder Cup Champions, including a 7–3 win on Friday.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda erupted for five third-period goals to pull away from the Abbotsford Canucks in a 7–3 win Friday night at Rogers Arena, matching a franchise record and setting a new mark for goals in a road period. San Jose extended its winning streak to five games after rallying from multiple deficits, tying the game twice in the second period before falling behind early in the third. Egor Afanasyev powered the decisive comeback with two goals in five minutes, including the game-winner, as the Barracuda scored five unanswered goals down the stretch. Jimmy Huntington posted a goal and two assists for his first three-point night with the club, while Gabriel Carriere made 20 saves as San Jose improved to 4-0-0-1 against Abbotsford this season.

ABOUT ABBY: The Canucks enter Saturday having dropped their last four games after winning three in a row and sit 12 points out of a playoff spot. Abbotsford boasts the AHL’s eighth-ranked power play (21.3%) but the league’s 32nd-ranked penalty kill (75.2%). Additionally, the Canucks rank 31st in the league in goals for and 28th in goals against.

CANUCKS CONNECTION: Three former Barracuda defensemen—Cole Clayton, Nikolai Knyshov, and Jimmy Schuldt—are on the Canucks. Clayton was dealt to Vancouver on Jan. 19 in the Kiefer Sherwood trade. In addition, Abbotsford head coach Manny Malhotra spent the 2009–10 season with the Sharks. Barracuda goaltender Laurent Brossoit also played two games with the Abbotsford Heat during the 2013–14 season, then affiliated with the Calgary Flames.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 18th come-from-behind win of the season last Friday, scoring the final five goals after falling behind 1–0 in the first period. San Jose is 11-11-1-0 when conceding the first goal and 7–10 when trailing after 20 minutes.

FIL THE THRILL: AHL All-Star Filip Bystedt leads the Barracuda in points (36), goals (13), assists (23), game-winning goals (4), and overtime game-winning goals (2). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed all of his rookie totals.

LUNDON CALLING: Rookie forward Cam Lund had his four-game goal streak snapped on Wednesday but has collected an assist in each of his last two games and is now riding a career-long six-game point streak (4+2=6). A season ago, he concluded his junior career at Northeastern before skating in 12 games with the Sharks, scoring twice and adding an assist.

AFAN RUNNING: Barracuda forward Egor Afanasyev had his point streak snapped at a career-long seven games (2+7=9) on Wednesday but collected two goals on Friday in the Barracuda’s 7–3 win. Afanasyev was acquired by the Sharks from the Predators for Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. In 2023–24, he set career bests in goals (27), assists (27), points (54), power-play goals (6), shorthanded goals (5), game-winning goals (5), and shots (189) with the Milwaukee Admirals. A season ago, he appeared in 53 games with CSKA Moscow (KHL), totaling 21 points (7+14=21).

HUNTINGTON HUMMING: Jimmy Huntington recorded a season-high three points (1+2=3) in the Barracuda’s 7–3 win over the Canucks on Friday. Over his last nine games, he has 12 points (4+8=12) and ranks second on the Barracuda in scoring (29). Despite skating in just 41 games, the eighth-year pro has already set a career high in assists this season (20).

