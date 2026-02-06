GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CANUCKS

FRI, FEB. 6, 2026 | 7:00 PM PT | ROGERS FORUM | ABBOTSFORD, BC

BACK IN BC: Riding a four-game winning streak, the Barracuda hit the road for two games in Abbotsford against the Canucks, beginning Friday. The Barracuda are 3–1 versus the defending Calder Cup Champions, winning the last meeting 4–3 in overtime on Nov. 22 at Tech CU Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda picked up a 2–1 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, earning their first victory against their Pacific Division rival in four tries. After a scoreless first period, San Jose struck twice in the second on goals from Jimmy Huntington and Jack Thompson, scored just 2:42 apart. Coachella Valley cut the deficit late with an extra attacker, but Laurent Brossoit turned aside 37 of 38 shots to secure the win, while Victor Östman made 41 saves for the Firebirds in the loss. The win was San Jose’s first this year when scoring two or fewer goals (1-10-1-1), and the Barracuda are now 16-2-1-2 in one-goal games.

ABOUT ABBY: The Canucks enter Friday having dropped their last three games after winning three in a row and sit 10 points out of a playoff spot. The Canucks boast the AHL’s sixth-ranked power play (21.9%) but the league’s 32nd-ranked penalty kill (75%). Additionally, they are 31st in the league in goals for (2.17) and 28th in goals against (3.39).

CANUCKS CONNECTION: Three former Barracuda defensemen—Cole Clayton, Nikolai Knyshov, and Jimmy Schuldt—are all on the Canucks. Clayton was dealt to Vancouver on Jan. 19 in the Kiefer Sherwood trade. In addition, Abbotsford head coach Manny Malhotra spent the 2009–10 season with the Sharks. Barracuda goaltender Laurent Brossoit also played in two games with the Abbotsford Heat during the 2013–14 season, then affiliated with the Calgary Flames.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 17th come-from-behind win of the season last Friday, scoring the final five goals after falling behind 1–0 in the first period. San Jose is 10-11-1-0 this year when conceding the first goal and 7–10 when trailing after 20 minutes.

FIL THE THRILL: The Barracuda’s AHL All-Star selection Filip Bystedt leads the team in points (36), goals (13), assists (23), game-winning goals (4), and overtime game-winning goals (2). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in points, assists, power-play goals, and game-winning goals.

LUNDON CALLING: Rookie forward Cam Lund had his four-game goal streak snapped on Wednesday but still collected an assist and now has points in his last five games (4+1=5). A season ago, he concluded his junior season at Northeastern before skating in 12 games with the Sharks, scoring twice and adding an assist.

AFAN RUNNING: Barracuda forward Egor Afanasyev had his point streak snapped at a career-long seven games (2+7=9) on Wednesday. Afanasyev was acquired by the Sharks from the Predators for Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. In 2023–24, he set career bests in goals (27), assists (27), points (54), power-play goals (6), shorthanded goals (5), game-winning goals (5), and shots (189) as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals. A season ago, he appeared in 53 games with CSKA Moscow (KHL), totaling 21 points (7+14=21).

POWERING UP: Despite its power-play goal streak coming to an end at seven games (9-for-29, 31%) on Saturday, the Barracuda still rank second in the AHL on the power play (24.7%). On the road, the Barracuda boast the league’s third-ranked man advantage (26.5%). Oliver Wahlstrom, who leads the Barracuda in power-play goals with eight, is tied for fourth in the league in that category. Among league blueliners, Barracuda defenseman Luca Cagnoni ranks third in power-play goals (3), power-play assists (12), and power-play points (15).