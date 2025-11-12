GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CANUCKS

WED, NOV. 12, 2025 | 7:00 PM | ABBOTSFORD CENTRE | ABBOTSFORD, BC

GM 13 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

CANUCKS CONNECTION: After a 7-0 win on Tuesday, the team’s largest of the year, the Barracuda wrap up their five-game road trip on Wednesday against the Canucks. A year ago, the Barracuda went 3-4-1-0 versus Vancouver’s top affiliate and 1-3 on the road. All-time, the Barracuda are 11-15-2-1 against Abby and 7-7-1-0 in British Columbia. The Barracuda enter Wednesday riding a three-game winning streak and a five-game point streak. During the road trip, the Barracuda are 3-0-1-0 so far on their current road trip.

TOUCHDOWN, CUDA!: Rookie forward Igor Chernyshov recorded his first professional hat trick, and goaltender Jakub Skarek made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, as the Barracuda rolled to a 7–0 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday night at the Abbotsford Centre. Patrick Giles scored twice, while Lucas Carlsson and Zack Ostapchuk also found the back of the net, helping San Jose build a 5–0 lead through two periods before Chernyshov added two more in the third, including a late power-play tally. The Barracuda dominated from start to finish, outshooting Abbotsford 36–27 and going 1-for-2 on the man advantage while killing both penalties. Quentin Musty tallied three assists, and Pavol Regenda, Filip Bystedt, Luca Cagnoni, and Carlsson all had multi-point nights. Ty Young and Jonathan Lemieux combined to allow seven goals for the Canucks, who have now lost nine straight.

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched his first pro hat trick on Tuesday and now has six goals in his last four games. The 19-year-old is the youngest player to collect a hat trick in franchise history and now ranks second among rookies in tallies, and co-leads all freshmen in power-play goals (3). A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (16:56).

WHITE HOT: Barracuda center Colin White continued his strong start to the season on Saturday, scoring an empty-netter and, in the process, matched a career-long five-game point streak (2+4=6), which was ended on Tuesday. The former first-rounder is second on the Cuda in assists (7) and co-leads the team in points (9). Last spring, he led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (6), assists (5), and plus/minus (+3). White also leads all Barracuda forwards in time on ice (17:28).

GHOSTING THE COMPETITION: Rookie winger Kasper Halttunen scored twice on Saturday, just 41 seconds apart, in the Barracuda’s 4–1 win over the Wranglers. He now co-leads the club in power-play goals (3). Among league rookies, he ranks first in PPGs. The Sharks’ 2023 second-round pick (36th overall) won a Memorial Cup last spring with the London Knights, collecting 21 points (15+6=21) in 17 playoff games.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda scored again on the power play on Tuesday and now have power-play goals in six straight games (7/18=38%), including five goals with the man advantage during their four games to start the current road trip. The Barracuda boast the league’s third-ranked power play (26.9%) and ninth-ranked unit on the road (26.3%). Kasper Halttunen, Luca Cagnoni, and Igor Chernyshov co-lead the team with three power-play goals each, just one off the AHL leaderboard. Rookie forward Cam Lund, who sat out Saturday and Tuesday after taking a puck to the face on Thursday in the Barracuda’s 4–3 win over Calgary, is third in the AHL in power-play assists (6). Among rookies, he ranks first in power-play assists and points (6). Halttunen and Chernyshov co-lead all rookies in power-play goals, and Cagnoni is tied for first among blueliners. A year ago, the Barracuda finished the regular season with the AHL’s top power play (24%).

ROADIE REINFORCEMENTS: The Sharks assigned center Zack Ostapchuk and defenseman Vincent Iorio to the Cuda on Monday. Iorio, who was claimed by the Sharks off waivers on Oct. 16, grew up just 45 minutes from Abbotsford in Coquitlam, B.C. The former second-rounder of the Washington Capitals in 2021 (55th overall) is a two-time Calder Cup champion with the Hershey Bears. He skated in six games with the Sharks after being claimed but had sat out the last seven before the conditioning loan. On Tuesday, Ostapchuk netted his third goal of the year, and Iorio picked up an assist and had a +3 rating in the Barracuda’s 7-0 win over Abbotsford.

CANUCKS COOL DOWN: The defending Calder Cup Champions enter Wednesday at the bottom of the Western Conference, having dropped their last 11 games (0-8-0-2) after beginning the season 2-0. Key pieces from their championship roster are either up with the big club or no longer with the organization: F Arshdeep Bains (Vancouver), F Aatu Räty (Vancouver), F Linus Karlsson (Vancouver), F Samuel Blais (Toronto), F Tristan Nielsen (Colorado), F Phil Di Giuseppe (Winnipeg), D Christian Wolanin (unsigned), and G Arturs Silovs (Pittsburgh).