CLAYTON TRADED TO VANCOUVER

Jan 19, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, Ca - The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Cole Clayton, along with second-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NHL Entry Drafts, from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kiefer Sherwood.

Clayton, 25, is in the midst of his fifth pro season, spent entirely in the AHL. He has recorded two goals and three assists in 33 games for the San Jose Barracuda in 2025-26.

A native of Strathmore, Alta., Clayton has appeared in 257 career AHL games with San Jose and Cleveland, totaling 14 goals and 52 assists for 66 points. He was selected as Cleveland’s team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award in 2024-25.

