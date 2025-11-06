AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
11/4 - Final
SJ 1
ONT 2
Game Recap Results
11/6 - Final
SJ 4
CGY 3
Game Recap Results
11/8 - 3:00 PM
SJ (4-5-1-0)
CGY (6-3-2-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
Picture of Tech CU Arena with a blue water overlay

CHERNYSHOV SCORES TWICE AS BARRACUDA COOL WRANGLERS 4–3

Nov 06, 2025
Written By: Barracuda Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Barracuda
 1 3 0 4
Calgary
Calgary Wranglers
 1 1 1 3

CALGARY, AB — Rookie forward Igor Chernyshov scored twice, including the eventual game-winner, as the San Jose Barracuda (4–5–1–0) held off the Calgary Wranglers (6–3–2–0) to earn a 4–3 win on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. For the Barracuda, it was the team’s first road win of the year, and in the process snapped Calgary’s five game winning streak and eight-game point streak.

The Wranglers opened the scoring early when Aydar Suniev (3) struck on the power play just 75 seconds into the contest, but San Jose answered later in the frame as Chernyshov (2) buried his second of the season on a man advantage, tying the game 1–1 after one.

The Barracuda exploded for three goals in the second period, beginning with Luca Cagnoni’s (3) power-play marker just 46 seconds in. After Calgary’s Dryden Hunt (4) evened the score midway through the frame, San Jose responded quickly, Cam Lund (1) netted his first AHL goal just 35 seconds later, and Chernyshov (3) added his second of the night 31 seconds after that to make it 4–2.

Calgary’s Martin Frk (3) cut the deficit to one with under two minutes remaining in regulation, but Jakub Skarek shut the door late to secure the win, finishing with 25 saves on 28 shots.

On special teams, both clubs went 2-for-5 on the power play. Colin White and Quentin Musty each recorded a pair of assists, while Lund finished with a goal and two helpers for a three-point night.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Calgary on Saturday (12 p.m. PT) against the Wrangers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Barracuda are back at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Nov. 15 to face the Reign for the fourth time this season. For tickets and info about upcoming promotions, go to SJBarracuda.com.

