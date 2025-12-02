CHERNYSHOV NAMED ﻿UPPER DECK AHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The American Hockey League ( @TheAHL ) announced today that San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ) forward Igor Chernyshov has been selected as the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for November .

Chernyshov registered 10 goals and six assists for 16 points along with a plus-8 rating in 13 games to help San Jose to a 10-1-1-1 record during November.

Chernyshov scored his first goal of the season in a 2-1 overtime loss at Ontario on Nov. 4, and then came back with a two-goal effort in a 4-3 win at Calgary on Nov. 6. His first career hat trick propelled the Barracuda to a 7-0 victory at Abbotsford on Nov. 11, and he scored a shorthanded goal while adding two power-play assists in San Jose’s 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks on Nov. 22. Chernyshov finished the month with his third three-point game, notching a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win at Colorado on Nov. 29.

A second-round choice by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, Chernyshov leads the Barracuda and ranks among the league’s rookie leaders with 10 goals and 19 points through 20 games this season. The 20-year-old native of Penza, Russia, spent the 2024-25 season with Saginaw (OHL), tallying 55 points in just 23 games before joining the Barracuda for two regular-season games and one Calder Cup Playoff appearance.

The Barracuda return home on Friday and Saturday to host the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time this season. Saturday is the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Kaiser Permanente . For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets .

#SJBarracuda