BYSTEDT SCORES, BUT BARRACUDA CLIPPED BY CONDORS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Filip Bystedt scored early, but the San Jose Barracuda (18-10-1-1) couldn’t solve Matt Tomkins the rest of the way in a 4–1 loss to the Bakersfield Condors (14-10-5-0) on Friday night at Dignity Health Arena.

Bystedt (10) opened the scoring at 4:19 of the first period, finishing a feed from Cam Lund , but Bakersfield answered midway through the frame when Max Jones (6) tied the game at 8:48.

The Condors took the lead for good early in the second period on Roby Järventie’s (11) goal at 2:18. Despite six power-play opportunities, San Jose was unable to convert.

Connor Clattenburg (2) added an insurance marker at 8:01 of the third period, and Seth Griffith (8) sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 17:07.

Jakub Škarek made 27 saves on 30 shots for the Barracuda, while Tomkins earned second-star honors in a 30-save performance.