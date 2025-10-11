AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
10/11 - Final
BAK 6
SJ 7
Game Recap Game Highlights
10/18 - 10:00 PM
SJ (1-0-0-0)
BAK (0-1-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/22 - 10:00 PM
CV (0-1-0-0)
SJ (1-0-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
Picture of Tech CU Arena with a blue water overlay

BARRACUDA WIN OPENING NIGHT BARNBURNER, 7-6

Oct 11, 2025
Written By: Mayline Ruiz Olivo
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Bakersfield
Bakersfield Condors
 3 2 1 6
Barracuda
 3 3 1 7

San Jose, Ca. The San Jose Barracuda (1-0-0-0) won their first game of the regular season 7-6 over the Bakersfield Condors (0-1-0-0) on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena. In the win, Sharks top prospects Quentin Musty, Igor Chernyshov, Filip Bystedt, and Cam Lund all finished with multiple points. 

39 seconds into the first period, Rem Pitlick (1) opened the scoring, finishing a quick passing play from Viljami Marjala and Roby Järventie. At 7:15, Bystedt (1) tied the game with an assist by Lund and Chernyshov, making it his first goal of the regular season. Four minutes later, Zack Ostapchuk (1) gave the Barracuda their first lead with a feed from Ethan Cardwell and defenseman Jake Furlong. Bakersfield evened the score with a power play goal from Seth Griffith (1), assisted by Max Jones and Marjala, making it Marjala’s second assist of the night. Just 19 seconds later, the Condors regained the lead when Riley Stillman (1) scored with an assist from Pitlick and Järventie. With 13 seconds left in the first period, Patrick Giles (1) tied the game with a quick strike with an assist from Jimmy Huntington, tying the game 3-3.  

The Barracuda took control early in the second period when Musty (1) scored his first AHL goal at 3:10 with an assist from Chernyshov and LundLuca Cagnoni (1) added an insurance goal on a power play with an assist from Lund and MustyHuntington (1) extended the Barracuda’s lead, capitalizing on a pass from Giles, making the score 6-3. Bakersfield cut the lead down to one with a goal from Jones (1) at 16:06 and Järventie (1) at 18:11.   

In the third, Cardwell (1) added an insurance goal on a power play, making it 7-5 with an assist from Mattias Havelid and Bystedt. Bakersfield cut the lead down to one with a short-handed goal from Rhett Pitlick (1) with a pass from Marjala and Cam Dineen, but the Barracuda got the win 7-6.  

The Barracuda outshot Bakersfield 36-33, where Jakub Škarek stopped 27 of 33 shots, while Matt Tomkins made 29 saves on 36 shots.  

BOX SCORE 

The Barracuda will go on the road to Bakersfield to play against the Condors on Saturday (7 p.m.) and return to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, October 22, to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds. For tickets and more information, go to SJBarracuda.com.   

 

More News
July 25, 2025
July 14, 2025
July 02, 2025

