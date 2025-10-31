AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
10/29 - Final
SJ 0
SD 3
Game Recap Results
10/31 - Final
ONT 6
SJ 1
Game Recap Results
11/1 - 9:00 PM
ONT (5-2-1-0)
SJ (2-5-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
Picture of Tech CU Arena with a blue water overlay

BARRACUDA UNDONE IN 6-1 LOSS TO REIGN

Oct 31, 2025
Written By: Barracuda Staff

San Jose, CA – The Ontario Reign (5-2-1-0) spoiled the San Jose Barracuda’s (2-5-0-0) Halloween home game on Friday night, rolling to a decisive 6-1 win at Tech CU Arena behind a balanced attack and a stellar outing from goaltender Erik Portillo.

Ontario scored five unanswered goals after San Jose tied the game late in the first period, with six different Reign players finding the back of the net, all at even strength. Taylor Ward (4) opened the scoring early in the first at 4:48 before Oliver Wahlstrom (1) answered on the power play for San Jose at 18:09, as Colin White’s shot grazed off his side and in.

In the second, the Reign erupted for four goals in the middle frame to take control. Aatu Jämsen (3), Samuel Bolduc (4), Jack Hughes (1), and Jakub Dvořák (1) all tallied in the period.

In the third, Kenny Connors (1) added insurance to make it 6-1 at 4:32. Koehn Ziemmer and Angus Booth each recorded a pair of assists, while Ward and Bolduc both posted multi-point efforts.

Between the pipes, Portillo stopped 36 of 37 shots to earn the win, as Ontario scored six times on 26 shots.

For San Jose, Wahlstrom’s first of the season, set up by White and Luca Cagnoni, was the lone bright spot. The Barracuda outshot Ontario 37-23 but couldn’t solve Portillo after the opening frame.

Jakub Skarek took the loss for San Jose, allowing four goals on 17 shots before Gabe Carriere came on in relief midway through the second.

The Reign went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Barracuda finished 1-for-5.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda and Reign will run it back on Saturday (6 p.m.) at Tech CU Arena for Día De Los Muertos. The first 2,000 fans (21+) will receive a sugar skull bottle opener. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

