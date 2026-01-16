BARRACUDA TOPPED BY TUCSON, 4-2

Tucson, Ariz. — The San Jose Barracuda (20-12-1-2) fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (17-12-5-0), 4–2, on Friday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Tucson struck first at 5:18 of the opening period when Miko Matikka (3) scored on a Barracuda giveaway but San Jose responded on the power play. Kasper Halttunen (7) tied the game at 12:52, sneaking in a shot past Matthew Villalta to make it 1–1 after one.

The Barracuda grabbed their first lead early in the second period as Ethan Cardwell (7) finished a pass from Egor Afanasyev at 4:52. Tucson answered later in the frame, however, as Cameron Hebig (15) tipped in a shot at 14:49 to even the game at 2–2 heading into the third.

The Roadrunners took the lead for good at 3:24 of the final period when Austin Poganski (9) netted the eventual game-winning goal. San Jose pressed late, pulling the goaltender for an extra attacker, but Tucson sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Ben McCartney (14) with 1:30 remaining.

Gabriel Carriere made 21 saves on 24 shots for San Jose, while Villalta stopped 25 of 27 for Tucson. Huntington paced the Barracuda with two assists, and Cardwell recorded a goal and an assist.