San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced the team will televise five games on NBC Sports California (@NBCSAuthentic), the flagship television network of the Sharks, beginning Jan. 24 against the Bakersfield Condors at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena).

The Barracuda’s television schedule on NBC Sports California can be found below (all times Pacific):

· Fri., Jan. 24 vs. Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) – 6 p.m.

· Fri., Feb. 14 vs. Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) – 6 p.m.

· Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) – 3 p.m.

· Wed., Mar. 4 vs. San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) – 7 p.m.

· Tue., Mar. 18 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken) – 10:30 a.m.

NBC Sports California subscribers can also access these games live on the NBC Sports app and nbcsportsbayarea.com, or subscribe to NBC Sports California on Peacock

Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen), the voice of the Barracuda, will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster for all games. Longtime Sharks broadcaster Drew Remenda will also serve as an analyst.

All Barracuda games can be watched on AHLTV on FloHockey (@FloHockey) and heard on the Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) via the Barracuda channel of the Sharks+SAP Center app. To access the Barracuda channel, simply launch the app, tap the “More” icon at the bottom right, and select the “Cuda” icon in the left menu. To launch the live feed, click the “Listen” button beneath the game graphic.

Additionally, Barracuda regular-season and playoff games that do not conflict with a live San Jose Sharks broadcast will also air on the main Sharks Audio Network channel.

Finally, all Barracuda regular-season and playoff games can be heard at sjbarracuda.com/listen.

The Sharks Audio Network provides an unmatched resource for consistent and unique Barracuda and San Jose Sharks–related audio programming, content, game broadcasts, and special features. The 24-hour, seven-days-a-week audio feed is available via the Sharks+SAP Center App and online at sjsharks.com/listen.