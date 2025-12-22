BARRACUDA ROLL REIGN 6-3

ONTARIO, Calif. — Jimmy Huntington recorded a goal and two assists as the San Jose Barracuda (16-9-1-1) completed a weekend sweep of the Ontario Reign (16-8-1-1) with a 6–3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena. With the win, the Barracuda finished their five-game road trip with a 4-1 record.

San Jose jumped on the board early on the power play when Huntington (5) snapped home his fifth of the season at 4:49 of the first period. Ontario answered midway through the frame on a Jared Wright (6) tally, but the Barracuda responded with back-to-back goals 29 seconds apart. Kasper Halttunen (6) restored the lead at 16:01, and Shane Bowers (1) followed at 16:30 with his first goal of the season to give San Jose a 3–1 advantage after 20 minutes.

The Barracuda extended the lead in the second period when Filip Bystedt (8) buried an unassisted goal at 9:39, which stood as the game-winner. Ontario trimmed the deficit late in the period on Koehn Ziemmer’s (2) second of the season, sending the game to the third with San Jose up 4–2.

Ontario made things interesting at 15:44 of the third when Jack Hughes (2) cut the Barracuda lead to one, but San Jose sealed it with a pair of empty-net goals. Patrick Giles (5) scored at 18:49, followed by Pavol Regenda (4) at 19:35 to cap the scoring.

Gabriel Carriere earned the win in net for San Jose, stopping 26 of 29 shots. The Barracuda went 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

