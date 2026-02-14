AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
End of 2nd
HSK 4
SJ 6
Live
Watch Game Listen Live
2/18 - 10:00 PM
SJ (26-15-1-2)
SD (22-15-6-3)
Full Schedule Watch Game
2/21 - 9:00 PM
CGY (16-20-10-2)
SJ (26-15-1-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
End of 2nd
HSK 4
SJ 6
Live
Watch Game Listen Live
2/18 - 10:00 PM
SJ (26-15-1-2)
SD (22-15-6-3)
Full Schedule Watch Game
2/21 - 9:00 PM
CGY (16-20-10-2)
SJ (26-15-1-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
  • Tickets
  • Schedule
  • Team
  • Fan Zone
  • Premium Seating
  • Shop
Buy Tickets
Hero Image

BARRACUDA OUTSHINED BY SILVER KNIGHTS, 4-2

Feb 14, 2026
Written By: Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Henderson
Henderson Silver Knights
 2 1 1 4
Barracuda
 0 1 1 2
BOX SCORE GAME PHOTOS

San Jose, CA — The San Jose Barracuda (26-15-1-2) fell 4–2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (19-17-6-2) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena in the first game back from the AHL’s All-Star break. The loss, snapped the Cuda’s five-game winning streak at home.

Henderson struck first at 6:27 of the opening frame when Sloan Stanick (4) scored from a sharp angle. The Silver Knights then doubled their lead late in the period with a shorthanded marker from Dylan Coghlan (11) at 17:41, sending San Jose into the intermission trailing 2–0.

The Silver Knights extended the advantage just 1:48 into the second when Kai Uchacz (7) converted on an odd-man rush. The Barracuda answered late in the period as Mattias Havelid (3) swung a pass to the net and it went off a Silver Knight and in.

San Jose pushed in the final frame, but Henderson regained a three-goal cushion at 12:54 when Tanner Laczynski (14) scored after a Barracuda turnover at the offensive blueline. The Barracuda pulled goaltender Gabriel Carriere late and were rewarded with 17 seconds remaining when Donavan Houle (2) put home a loose puck in the low slot but it was too late.

Carriere made 27 saves in the loss, while Carl Lindbom turned aside 28 shots for Henderson. San Jose finished 0-for-4 on the power play, and Henderson went 0-for-1. 

The Barracuda and Silver Knights square off again on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Tech CU Arena for Sensory Friendly Night. For more information and tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.

Related Articles

More News
NEW TEAM, BUT SAME NHL DREAM FOR CLAYTON

NEW TEAM, BUT SAME NHL DREAM FOR CLAYTON

November 07, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: