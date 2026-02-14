BARRACUDA OUTSHINED BY SILVER KNIGHTS, 4-2

San Jose, CA — The San Jose Barracuda (26-15-1-2) fell 4–2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (19-17-6-2) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena in the first game back from the AHL’s All-Star break. The loss, snapped the Cuda’s five-game winning streak at home.

Henderson struck first at 6:27 of the opening frame when Sloan Stanick (4) scored from a sharp angle. The Silver Knights then doubled their lead late in the period with a shorthanded marker from Dylan Coghlan (11) at 17:41, sending San Jose into the intermission trailing 2–0.

The Silver Knights extended the advantage just 1:48 into the second when Kai Uchacz (7) converted on an odd-man rush. The Barracuda answered late in the period as Mattias Havelid (3) swung a pass to the net and it went off a Silver Knight and in.

San Jose pushed in the final frame, but Henderson regained a three-goal cushion at 12:54 when Tanner Laczynski (14) scored after a Barracuda turnover at the offensive blueline. The Barracuda pulled goaltender Gabriel Carriere late and were rewarded with 17 seconds remaining when Donavan Houle (2) put home a loose puck in the low slot but it was too late.

Carriere made 27 saves in the loss, while Carl Lindbom turned aside 28 shots for Henderson. San Jose finished 0-for-4 on the power play, and Henderson went 0-for-1.