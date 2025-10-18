AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
10/18 - Final
SJ 1
BAK 2
Game Recap Results
10/22 - 10:00 PM
CV (0-2-0-0)
SJ (1-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/24 - 10:00 PM
MIL (1-0-1-0)
SJ (1-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
Picture of Tech CU Arena with a blue water overlay

BARRACUDA EDGED BY CONDORS, 2-1

Oct 18, 2025
Written By: Barracuda Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Barracuda
 0 0 1 1
Bakersfield
Bakersfield Condors
 0 1 1 2

Bakersfield, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (1-1-0-0) dropped a tight 2-1 decision to the Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0-0) on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena. In the loss, Cole Clayton scored his first with the Barracuda and Gabe Carriere turned aside 19 of 21.

After a scoreless opening period, Bakersfield broke through midway through the second when Roby Järventie (2) capitalized on the power play, finishing a setup from Rem Pitlick and Atro Leppanen to make it 1-0.

San Jose drew even early in the third as Clayton netted his first of the season at 4:39 as he blocked a shot in his own zone and then scored on a two-on-one back the other way. Unfortunately, a bad Barracuda turnover led to the Condors regaining the lead late in regulation when Quinn Hutson (1) beat Carriere on a breakaway with just under four minutes to play.

Connor Ingram turned aside 21 of 22 shots to earn the win in his first action since February 2, 2025 against the LA Kings as a member of the Utah Mammoth.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda return to the ice on Wednesday to host the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Tech CU Arena. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

