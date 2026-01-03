AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
Hero Image

BARRACUDA EARN POINT IN 2-1 SHOOTOUT LOSS

Jan 03, 2026
Written By: Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 OT OT SO Final
Barracuda
 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bakersfield
Bakersfield Condors
 0 0 1 0 1 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Colin White opened the scoring late in the first period, but the San Jose Barracuda (18-11-1-2) fell to the Bakersfield Condors (16-10-5-0), 2–1, in a shootout on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena.

White (6) netted his sixth goal of the season at 17:39 of the first period, finishing a feed from Shane Bowers to give San Jose a 1–0 lead. The Barracuda carried that advantage into the second intermission behind a strong effort from goaltender Gabriel Carriere, who turned aside 23 shots through two periods.

Bakersfield evened the score at 15:31 of the third period when defenseman Josh Brown (1) scored his first goal of the season, snapping a shot past Carriere to force overtime. The Barracuda had several looks late in regulation and in the extra frame, but Connor Ungar kept the game tied with key saves.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout, where Sam Poulin scored the lone goal to secure the extra point for the Condors. Carriere finished with 37 saves on 38 shots, while Ungar stopped 33 of 34 in the win.

The Barracuda went 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. San Jose earned a point for the second straight night in Bakersfield and will continue its road trip next week.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda wrap up their four-game road trip in San Diego against the Gulls on Wednesday (7 p.m.). San Jose is back home on Jan. 10 for Throwback Night which will feature a pregame Roy Sommer banner raising ceremony and a replica banner giveaway for the first 2,500. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

