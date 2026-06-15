GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The American Hockey League ( @TheAHL ) honored San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ) Director of Ticket Sales and Service Mason Wilks with the Frank Torres Memorial Award at the 2026 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Victory Live in Grand Rapids, Mich., today.

The Frank Torres Memorial Award is presented to an individual in recognition of outstanding leadership in business development or sales while exemplifying creativity, support and integrity.

Elevated to the position of Director of Ticket Sales and Service last summer, Wilks guided the Barracuda’s sales team to outstanding results in 2025-26, including significant growth in season ticket and group ticket sales. The team also continued to set new single-game benchmarks across multiple categories, including gate revenue, group tickets and premium seating.

Wilks successfully navigated a season that saw significant turnover within the sales department, maintaining high standards of performance and demonstrating forward-thinking leadership. Wilks joined the Barracuda in 2023 after serving in ticket sales roles with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and San Antonio Rampage. Notably, Frank Torres recruited Wilks to all three organizations during his career.

This award was established in 2024 following the sudden passing of Frank Torres, the Vice President of Business Operations for the San Jose Barracuda.

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL during their careers.

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