BARRACUDA CRUSH CANUCKS WITH FIVE-GOAL THIRD

Abbotsford, BC — The San Jose Barracuda (26-13-1-2) erupted for five third-period goals to pull away from the Abbotsford Canucks (15-26-3-3) for a 7–3 win on Friday night at Rogers Arena. The five goals in the single period matched a franchise record and set a new franchise mark for goals in a period on the road.

With the win, the Barracuda are now riding a five-game winning streak, which matches a season high.

Abbotsford opened the scoring early in the second period on a goal from Arshdeep Bains (6), but Jimmy Huntington (9) answered midway through the frame to even things up, tipping in a point shot. Just 28 seconds later, the Canucks regained the lead on a Jonathan Lekkerimäki (11) penalty-shot goal, only for Oliver Wahlstrom (13) to tie the game on a top-shelf snipe at 15:29.

Abbotsford struck first in the final frame at 5:28 on a Victor Mancini goal from the right wing, but that would be the last bit of momentum the home side would see. Egor Afanasyev (8, 9) fueled the Barracuda comeback with two goals in a span of five minutes, including the game-winner at 12:51, as San Jose rattled off five unanswered tallies. Nolan Allan (4) added an insurance marker, while Braden Hache (2) scored into an empty net before Anthony Vincent (4) capped the night with another goal seconds later.

Huntington finished with a goal and two assists, his first three-point effort in a Barracuda sweater. Afanasyev recorded a two-goal night, his second of the year, and goaltender Gabriel Carriere turned aside 20 shots to help San Jose improve to 4-0-0-1 against Abbotsford this season.