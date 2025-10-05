BARRACUDA CLOSE PRESEASON WITH 3-1 WIN OVER CONDORS

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (2-0-0-0) capped off their preseason with a 3–1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors (0-1-1-0) on Sunday evening at Tech CU Arena.

After a scoreless opening period, the Barracuda poured on the pressure in the second, outshooting Bakersfield 23–4 and finally breaking through late in the frame. Oliver Wahlstrom (1) opened the scoring at 16:06 as Filip Bystedt found him uncovered in front. Just 33 seconds later, Bakersfield’s Matvey Petrov (1) tied the game with a quick strike, but San Jose regained the lead before the intermission when Kasper Halttunen (1) buried his first of the preseason, assisted by Igor Chernyshov and rookie defenseman John Gormley .

In the third, Bakersfield pushed for the equalizer but managed only four shots on goal as San Jose tightened defensively. Samuel Laberge (1) sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Goaltender Jakub Škarek turned aside 13 of 14 shots for San Jose in win.

