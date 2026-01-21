AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
1/21 - Final
SJ 3
CV 4
Game Recap Results
1/24 - 9:00 PM
BAK (21-10-6-0)
SJ (21-13-1-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
1/30 - 10:00 PM
CGY (15-15-8-2)
SJ (21-13-1-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
1/21 - Final
SJ 3
CV 4
Game Recap Results
1/24 - 9:00 PM
BAK (21-10-6-0)
SJ (21-13-1-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
1/30 - 10:00 PM
CGY (15-15-8-2)
SJ (21-13-1-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
  • Tickets
  • Schedule
  • Team
  • Fan Zone
  • Premium Seating
  • Shop
Buy Tickets
Hero Image

BARRACUDA BURNED BY FIREBIRDS, 4-3

Jan 21, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Barracuda
 0 2 1 3
Coachella Valley
Coachella Valley Firebirds
 2 1 1 4
BOX SCORE

Palm Desert, Calif. — The San Jose Barracuda (21-13-1-2) fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (22-12-4-0), 4–3, on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena, as rookie Carson Rehkopf recorded a hat trick to lead the Firebirds to their sixth consecutive win.

Coachella Valley jumped out to an early lead in the first period when Tyson Jugnauth (6) opened the scoring just 1:08. Rehkopf (6) then doubled the advantage at 5:16, giving the Firebirds a 2–0 edge after one despite San Jose holding an 11–7 shots advantage.

The Barracuda responded in the second period, striking twice to erase the deficit. Colin White (10) got San Jose on the board 58 seconds in with a power-play goal, ripping in a shot upstairs from atop the right circle. Oliver Wahlstrom (10) tied the game at 5:15, converting on a miscue by Victor Östman. Coachella Valley answered late in the period, however, as Rehkopf (7) scored his second of the night at 16:38 to restore the Firebirds’ lead.

Rehkopf (8) completed the hat trick at 8:01 of the third period, pushing Coachella Valley ahead 4–2. San Jose continued to press and cut the deficit to one at 15:12 when Cam Lund (6) buried a five-hole shot. The Barracuda generated pressure late, but were unable to find the equalizer.

San Jose outshot Coachella Valley 29–18 and went 1-for-3 on the power play. Laurent Brossoit made 14 saves in the loss, while Östman stopped 26 shots for the Firebirds.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda return back home to Tech CU Arena on Saturday to host the Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m. for Cudalympics which includes a youth hockey jersey giveaway (16 and under | first 2,000). For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

Related Articles

More News
NEW TEAM, BUT SAME NHL DREAM FOR CLAYTON

NEW TEAM, BUT SAME NHL DREAM FOR CLAYTON

November 07, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: