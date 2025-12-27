AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
12/27 - Final
ONT 3
SJ 0
Game Recap Results
12/31 - 9:00 PM
SJ (17-10-1-1)
ONT (17-9-1-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
1/2 - 10:00 PM
SJ (17-10-1-1)
BAK (13-10-5-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
Hero Image

BARRACUDA BLANKED BY REIGN, 3-0

Dec 27, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Ontario
Ontario Reign
 1 0 2 3
Barracuda
 0 0 0 0
BOX SCORE GAME PHOTOS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Isaiah Saville stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Ontario Reign (17-9-1-1) blanked the San Jose Barracuda (17-10-1-1), 3–0, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena.

Despite generating multiple chances, the Barracuda failed to open the scoring, and at 16:17, Aatu Jämsen (5) drew first blood to give the Reign the game’s first lead.

The second period was scoreless, with the Barracuda outshooting the Reign 13–7.

Ontario added insurance early in the third when Andre Lee (12) finished a play from Glenn Gawdin at 3:47 to make it 2–0. With the Barracuda pressing late and the net empty, Nikita Alexandrov (7) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:27.

San Jose finished with a 32–21 edge in shots but went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Barracuda close out 2025 and their eight-game season series with the Reign on Wednesday at the Toyota Arena. San Jose is back home on Jan. 10 for Throwback Night which will feature a pregame Roy Sommer banner raising ceremony and a replica banner giveaway for the first 2,500. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

