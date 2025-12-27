BARRACUDA BLANKED BY REIGN, 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Isaiah Saville stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Ontario Reign (17-9-1-1) blanked the San Jose Barracuda (17-10-1-1), 3–0, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena.

Despite generating multiple chances, the Barracuda failed to open the scoring, and at 16:17, Aatu Jämsen (5) drew first blood to give the Reign the game’s first lead.

The second period was scoreless, with the Barracuda outshooting the Reign 13–7.

Ontario added insurance early in the third when Andre Lee (12) finished a play from Glenn Gawdin at 3:47 to make it 2–0. With the Barracuda pressing late and the net empty, Nikita Alexandrov (7) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:27.

San Jose finished with a 32–21 edge in shots but went 0-for-3 on the power play.