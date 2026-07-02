SHARKS SIGN FOUR TO TWO-WAY NHL CONTRACTS

SAN JOSE, Calif. (July 1, 2026) – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Alex Barre-Boulet to a two-year, two-way contract.

Barre-Boulet, 29, has annually been one of the top offensive performers in the American Hockey League. Last season with the Colorado Eagles, he finished second in the AHL in scoring with 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 70 games, and was named as an AHL First-Team All-Star. He also added 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in 52 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Additionally, he posted 12 points (five goals, seven assists) with the Eagles in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Barre-Boulet appeared in two games with the Colorado Avalanche, posting one assist.

“Alex’s offensive track record speaks for itself and his presence provides additional responsible veteran depth at the NHL level,” said Grier.

In 428 AHL games with Syracuse, Laval and Colorado, Barre-Boulet has posted 435 points (161 goals, 274 assists), along with 208 penalty minutes and a +90 rating. He won the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, was named to the AHL First All-Star Team in 2022-23 and the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2019-20, all with the Syracuse Crunch

Barre-Boulet has played in 72 NHL games with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Montreal and Colorado, collecting 19 points (12 goals, seven assists).

Prior to his professional career, Barre-Boulet played in Drummondville and Blainville-Boisbriand in the QMJHL. In 2017–18 with Blainville-Boisbriand, he recorded a league-leading 53 goals and 63 assists for 116 points in 65 games to claim the Jean Béliveau Trophy as well as the Michel Brière Memorial Trophy as league MVP, and help the Armada advance to the President's Cup Final.

The five-foot-ten, 180-pound native of Montmagny, Quebec was originally signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on March 1, 2018,

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SAN JOSE, Calif. (July 1, 2026) – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Tye Felhaber to a one-year, two-way contract.

Felhaber, 27, played in 63 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2025-26, finishing fifth on the team with 15 goals, seventh on the team with 31 points and eighth with 16 assists on the year. He posted AHL career bests across the board in 2024-25, finishing the season with 22 goals, 22 assists and 44 points with 108 penalty minutes over 67 contests.

The forward also has skated in five NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, all in 2024-25, making his debut on Dec. 16, 2024 at Vancouver.

In his career, Felhaber has appeared in 294 AHL games between Colorado, the Milwaukee Admirals, Syracuse Crunch, Texas Stars and Laval Rocket, totaling 129 points (62 goals, 67 assists).

He has also played in parts of three ECHL seasons with the Idaho Steelheads, Orlando Solar Bears and Fort Wayne Komets, earning a place on the Western Conference squad at the All-Star Game and winning the accuracy challenge at the showcase in 2022-23. He tied for 25th in the league in scoring that season with 63 points (14 goals, 49 assists) and was 14th on the circuit with a 1.24-points-per-game scoring clip (min. 10 games played).

Prior to his professional career, Felhaber played in five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), splitting his time between the Saginaw Spirit and Ottawa 67’s, serving as an alternate captain in Ottawa in each of his final two seasons. He earned a place on the 2018-19 OHL Second All-Star Team after finishing second in the league with 59 goals, third in on the circuit with 109 points, and pacing the OHL with a plus-56 rating. In total, Felhaber amassed 285 points (145 goals, 140 assists) over 311 league contests.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound native of Pembroke, Ontario was originally signed as a free agent by the Dallas Stars on March 1, 2019.

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SAN JOSE, Calif. (July 1, 2026) – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed goaltender Kyle Keyser to a one-year, two-way contract.

Keyser, 27, split the 2025-26 campaign between the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) and Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. He appeared in 15 AHL contests and logged a 9-4-1 record, finishing with a career-best two shutouts, a 2.09 Goals Against Average and .922 Save Percentage. With the Grizzlies, Keyser went 6-4-1 over 12 games with one shutout, a 2.43 GAA and .917 SV%.

He spent the 2024-25 season with the Kunlun Red Star of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), finishing the year with a 3.61 GAA and .896 SV% in 13 contests.

Over his professional career, Keyser has appeared in parts of six AHL seasons, split between the most recent season in Colorado and his first five with Providence, and has amassed a 38-31-14 record over 88 contests with four shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and .905 SV%. In his ECHL tenure, Keyser has gone 22-23-5 over 54 games with two shutouts, a 3.12 GAA and .897 SV%.

Prior to turning pro, Keyser played in four Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seasons for the Flint Firebirds and Oshawa Generals. He finished his run in the league with a 71-40-7 record, 3.19 GAA, .903 SV% and six shutouts. He was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team in 2018-19 after finishing the year with a 32-8-3 record, 2.75 GAA and .915 SV% with two shutouts.

In international competition, Keyser represented the United States at the 2019 World Junior Championship, earning a Silver Medal and finishing the tournament with a record of 1-1-0, a 2.95 GAA and .892 SV%.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Coral Springs, Florida was originally signed as a free agent by the Boston Bruins on October 3, 2017.

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SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Brett Leason to a one-year, two-way contract.

Leason, 27, primarily played in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season with the Hersey Bears, recording 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 56 games. He also appeared in six games for the Washington Capitals. Leason finished fourth on Hershey in points and third in assists. Leason added two goals in six Calder Cup Playoff games.

Over the course of his professional career, he has played in 226 NHL games for the Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, scoring 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists). He was named the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence in the 2018-19 season, presented annually “to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.” He has also played in 170 career AHL contests, scoring 91 points (32 goals, 59 assists).

Prior to his pro career, he played for the Tri-City Americans and Prince Albert Raiders, appearing in 190 Western Hockey League games (WHL), and scoring 140 points (60 goals, 80 assists). In the 2018-19 season, he set career bests in goals (36), assists (53), and points (89), and helped Prince Albert win the WHL Championship.

Internationally, he represented Team Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championship, scoring five points (three goals, two assists) in five games.

The six-foot-five, 220-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, was originally selected by Washington in the 2019 NHL Draft (second round, 56th overall).