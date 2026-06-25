SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN FORWARD ETHAN CARDWELL

SAN JOSE, Calif. (June 25, 2026) – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), NHL affiliate of the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ethan Cardwell to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cardwell, 23, primarily spent his season with the San Jose Barracuda, skating in 24 games and tallying 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his third season with the club. He recorded a season-high three-game point streak (three goals, two assists), which included two multi-point efforts from Jan. 10-17. He skated in seven games this season with the Sharks and earned his first recall of the season on Nov. 2 against Detroit. He recorded his first point of the season, a goal, on Nov. 5 at Seattle. Both of Cardwell’s goals in the NHL have come against the Kraken. Prior to his second stint with the Sharks, he was tied for tenth in scoring among Barracuda skaters. Cardwell saw his season come to an end due to an injury.

Over the course of his professional career, he has appeared in 13 NHL games with San Jose, scoring two goals, and has 158 career AHL games, recording 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists).

The five-foot-11, 180-pound native of Oshawa, Ontario, was selected by San Jose in the 2021 NHL Draft (fourth round, 121st overall).