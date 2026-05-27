San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ) and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Brendan Hoffmann to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Hoffmann, 24, originally joined San Jose on a PTO on Feb. 13 , where he went on to record 12 points (five goals, seven assists), a plus-one rating, and 41 shots in 23 games with the Barracuda, including a three-game goal streak from March 15-21. It was his first AHL -stint in his four-year pro career.

An ECHL mid-season All-Star and All-ECHL Second Team selection with the Idaho Steelheads in 2025-26, the Charlotte, North Carolina native finished tied for third in the league in goals (32) despite missing the final two months of the season while with the Barracuda.In his career, he has appeared in 237 ECHL games with Reading Royals , Atlanta Gladiators , and Idaho, totaling 157 points (79 goals, 78 assists), a plus-16 rating, and 211 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 223-pound undrafted free agent spent three seasons with the Erie Otters of the OHL (2018-20, 2021-22).