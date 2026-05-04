2025-26: A YEAR IN REVIEW

Marred by an incredible string of injuries down the stretch that ultimately ended the Barracuda’s season in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs—and resulted in just two wins over their final 12 games—2025-26 still stands as one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history.

The Barracuda reached 40 wins for just the second time, and the first time since 2016-17, despite being one of the 10 youngest teams in the league.

Nine different players split time between the Sharks and the Barracuda. Additionally, 16 rookies appeared in at least one game this season, including top Sharks prospects Michael Misa—who became the highest-drafted player to appear in a game in franchise history—Igor Chernyshov, Kasper Halttunen, Cam Lund, and Quentin Musty. In total, 47 different players appeared in at least one game this year.

Filip Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s All-Star representative but was replaced at the All-Star Classic by teammate Cam Lund due to injury.

The Barracuda ranked fifth in the AHL with 243 goals scored—the second-most in a season in franchise history—and ranked second in the league in power-play percentage (24.3%).

FIL THE THRILL: The sophomore center finished his second North American pro campaign by pacing the Barracuda in points (60), assists (38), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2), while ranking second in goals (22). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, became just the fourth player in franchise history to reach 60 points in a season, and the second in as many years (Andrew Poturalski – 73). A model of consistency all year, he never went more than three games without a point and put together an eight-game point streak (4+7=11) from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5.

WHITE HOT: No Barracuda player was hotter down the stretch than Colin White, who notched 20 points (10+10=20) over his final 14 outings. The veteran forward missed 26 games during the season but still finished tied for second on the team in points (48), tied for first in power-play goals (8), and tied for third in goals (21).

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Despite appearing in just four games the year prior due to a knee injury, Jimmy Huntington put together a career season in his first campaign in the Bay Area, setting career highs in points (48), assists (33), power-play goals (5), and shots (118). Among Barracuda skaters, he ranked tied for second in points and third in assists. On Mar. 15, he skated in his 300th AHL game, and on Dec. 12, he recorded the first multi-goal game of his career in a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Among AHL rookies, Sharks 2023 first-rounder Quentin Musty finished tied for fourth in goals (21), tied for seventh in scoring (45), tied for third in power-play goals (8) and assists (13), third in power-play points (21), and second in shots (168). He became the sixth rookie in franchise history to reach 20 goals and the first since 2023-24 (Ethan Cardwell – 23).

DO THE CAGN, CAGN: Second-year pro Luca Cagnoni surpassed his All-Rookie Team totals in shots (162) and finished just one assist shy of matching the 36 he recorded the year prior. Among league blueliners, he finished tied for eighth in scoring (43), second in power-play assists (20), tied for second in power-play points (23), and second in shots. Cagnoni closed out the regular season by playing the final three games with the Sharks. The native of Burnaby, BC, helped the Barracuda finish second in the league in power-play percentage (24.3%).

OLI, OLI, OLI: In his first season with the Barracuda, former first-round pick Oliver Wahlstrom led the team in goals (24) and power-play goals (14). His 14 man-advantage markers matched Danil Gushchin’s franchise record set in 2023-24. During the regular season, he recorded two separate three-game goal streaks, including a stretch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21 when he scored five goals. In Game 1 of the playoffs, he tied a franchise record with three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Henderson Silver Knights.

AFAN RUNNING: In his first season with the Barracuda, Egor Afanasyev posted the second-highest totals of his career in points (40), goals (14), assists (26), game-winning goals (2), and shots (174). Among Barracuda skaters, he ranked first in shots. After recording just one goal in his first 17 games, he went on to score 13 over his final 47, including two multi-goal performances. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, he recorded points in seven consecutive games (2+7=9).

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie Igor Chernyshov appeared in 28 games with the Sharks, recording 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists). In 41 games with the Barracuda, he posted 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists), 36 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating. He was named AHL Rookie of the Month for October after posting 16 points (10+6=16) in 13 games, helping the Barracuda to a 10-1-1-1 start.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Despite missing the final month of the season, Lucas Carlsson still finished tied for second among AHL defensemen in goals (12) and power-play goals (5).

LUND-ON CALLING: Despite missing the final two months of the season with an upper-body injury, Cam Lund made a strong impression in his first pro season, collecting 25 points (9+16=25) in 37 games and representing the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic. The former second-round pick recorded three assists in his AHL debut on Oct. 11 and scored goals in four straight games from Jan. 21 to Jan. 31.

GILES GOIN’: The team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year, Patrick Giles made significant contributions to the San Jose community while serving as a versatile presence on the ice. In his first full season with the Barracuda, he set career highs in points (24), assists (14), and shots (126), while co-leading the team with two shorthanded goals. He also appeared in three games with the Sharks, recording one assist.

WINDY CITY TRADE: On Jan. 8, the Sharks completed a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, acquiring goaltender Laurent Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan, and a 2028 seventh-round pick in exchange for Ryan Ellis, Jake Furlong, and a 2028 fourth-round pick. Both Brossoit and Allan proved to be key additions in the second half. Brossoit went 11-2-1 over his first two months with the Barracuda, appearing in 21 of the team’s final 37 games. On Mar. 15, he made his Sharks debut in Ottawa.

INVINCIBLE: The Barracuda’s Hard-Hat Award winner for the third consecutive year, Anthony Vincent set career highs in fighting majors (8), penalty minutes (111), shorthanded goals (2), and shots (121).

FULL DECK: Due to a season-ending injury in February, Ethan Cardwell appeared in just 24 games with the Barracuda, recording 15 points (7+8=15). He also played seven games with the Sharks, scoring on Nov. 5 against Seattle.

REG REVIVAL: Pavol Regenda appeared in a career-high 24 games with the Sharks, recording nine goals and one assist after starting the season in the AHL. He also played 28 games with the Barracuda and represented Slovakia in six Olympic games.

HACHE, SASHAY: Defenseman Braden Hache completed his first full AHL season after splitting his rookie year between the ECHL and AHL. The team’s most durable player, he was the only Barracuda skater to appear in all 72 games and led the team in penalty minutes (120). He set career highs in points (11), assists (8), fighting majors (6), and shots (80).

TROPHY FISH: Former Sharks second-round pick Kasper Halttunen finished his first pro season strong, scoring in three of the team’s final five games and recording points in four of the last five. On Feb. 15, he scored his first professional hat trick in an 8-4 win over Henderson, and on April 22, he scored in his Calder Cup Playoff debut. He finished tied for third among AHL rookies in power-play goals (8) and tied for ninth in goals (16).

WHEELING AND DEALING: Ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Sharks acquired Jett Woo from Vancouver in exchange for Jack Thompson. On Jan. 19, they also acquired Kiefer Sherwood from Vancouver in a deal that sent Cole Clayton the other way. In the offseason, Thomas Bordeleau was traded to New Jersey for Shane Bowers, who went on to play 25 games with the Barracuda. The Sharks also traded Danil Gushchin to Colorado for Oskar Olausson, who was later moved to Minnesota during the preseason. Additionally, Jake Furlong was dealt to Chicago in a separate January transaction.