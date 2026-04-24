GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT SILVER KNIGHTS (GM 2, RD 1)

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (40-28-2-2, 84 pts., 6th PAC) vs. HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS (39-21-7-5, 90 pts., 3rd PAC)

HSK LEADS BEST-OF-THREE: 1-0

FRI, APR. 22, 2025 | 7:00 PM | LEE'S FAMILY FORUM | HENDERSON, NV

WIN OR GO HOME: After falling 5–4 in overtime on Wednesday at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, the Barracuda find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario on Friday in their best-of-three Division Quarter-Final Round series with the Silver Knights. The Barracuda are 0–6 in non-decisive elimination games.

ABOUT LAST GAME: The San Jose Barracuda fell 5–4 in overtime to the Henderson Silver Knights in Game 1 on Wednesday night at Lee’s Family Forum. San Jose built a 3–1 second-period lead on goals from Kasper Halttunen, Jimmy Huntington, and Colin White, but Henderson rallied with three straight goals to take the lead early in the third. Igor Chernyshov tied the game on the power play, forcing overtime, where Trevor Connelly scored just 38 seconds in to win it. Oliver Wahlstrom led the Barracuda with three assists, while Laurent Brossoit made 34 saves in the loss as San Jose was outshot 39–22.

OLLY, OLLY, OLLY: Barracuda forward Oliver Wahlstrom matched Joakim Ryan’s single-game playoff assist record on Wednesday, collecting three helpers in San Jose’s 5–4 OT loss to the Knights. Ryan did it on April 23, 2026, against Ontario. During the regular season, Wahlstrom led the Barracuda in goals (24) and power-play goals (14).

HENDERSON HOOK UP: The Barracuda went 1–3 versus Vegas’ affiliate during the regular season, including a weekend sweep in Henderson just 11 days ago. It marks the second time these teams have met in the playoffs, and the first since the Knights’ inaugural season in 2020–21, when Henderson swept the Barracuda in a best-of-three Pacific Division Semifinal series. Prior to this season, Henderson had missed the playoffs the previous three years. HSK was one of the AHL’s hottest teams post-All-Star break, going 20–4–4 during that span. Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom went 16–1–2 over his final 20 appearances, including a 4–1 win over the Barracuda in the last meeting on April 11. The former seventh-round pick of Vegas finished the regular season second in goals-against average (2.16), save percentage (.926), and tied for fifth in wins (24).

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt closed out the regular season on Saturday, notching a career-best three assists in the Barracuda’s 4–3 overtime win over Bakersfield. The sophomore center finished his second North American pro campaign by pacing the Barracuda in points (60), assists (38), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He also ranked second in goals (22). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, is just the fourth player in franchise history to reach 60 points in a season, and the second in as many years (Andrew Poturalski – 73). A year ago, he led the Barracuda in playoff goals (3), notching a pair of power-play markers and a shorthanded tally.

PLAYOFF PEDIGREE: Filip Bystedt, Luca Cagnoni, Gabriel Carriere, Lucas Carlsson, Igor Chernyshov, Patrick Giles, Braden Hache, Donavan Houle, Quentin Musty, Lucas Vanroboys, and Colin White all return from last season’s playoff team. A year ago, White led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (1+5=6). Barracuda forward Jimmy Huntington won a Calder Cup in 2024 (Hershey), defenseman Jett Woo in 2025 (Abbotsford), and goaltender Laurent Brossoit won a Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023, defeating White, who was a member of the Florida Panthers. The Barracuda enter the playoffs with 209 combined Calder Cup games played.

WHITE HOT: Despite not playing in the final two regular-season games, Colin White still recorded 20 points (10+10=20) over his final 14 outings. The veteran forward missed 26 games during the season but still finished second on the team in points (48) and power-play goals (8), and tied for third in goals (21). The Boston native skated in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida in 2023, recording two assists. Last year, he led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (1+5=6), recording a point in every game before getting hurt in Game 3 of the Division Semifinal against Colorado.

TROPHY FISH: Barracuda rookie forward Kasper Halttunen, aka “Tuna,” led the team in goals (5) and points (6) against the Silver Knights during the regular season and finished with a three-game goal streak versus Henderson, scoring five times during that span. The former second-round pick notched his first pro hat trick against Henderson on Feb. 15. A year ago, the Finnish winger helped the London Knights capture a Memorial Cup championship, recording 21 points (15 goals, six assists) in 17 games, including eight goals in his final three contests.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Among AHL rookies, Sharks 2023 first-rounder Quentin Musty finished tied for fourth in goals (21), tied for seventh in scoring (45), tied for third in power-play goals (8) and assists (13), third in power-play points (21), and second in shots (168). Musty made his Calder Cup Playoff debut on May 4, 2025, against Colorado.

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: The Sharks reassigned defenseman Luca Cagnoni to the Barracuda last Friday after he skated in the final three games of the NHL season. The 21-year-old surpassed his rookie totals in assists (35) and shots (162) in 2025–26. Among league blueliners, he finished tied for eighth in scoring (43), second in power-play assists (20), tied for second in power-play points (23), and second in shots.

CHERN AND BURN: The Sharks assigned rookie winger Igor Chernyshov back to the Barracuda last Friday. He appeared in 28 NHL games this season, recording 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists). In 41 games with the Barracuda, he posted 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists), 36 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating. He was named AHL Rookie of the Month for October after posting 16 points (10+6) in 13 games, helping the Barracuda to a 10-1-1-1 start. A year ago, he scored his first AHL goal in his Calder Cup Playoff debut on May 7, 2025, at Colorado.

