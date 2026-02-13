BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD BRENDAN HOFFMAN TO A PTO

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), AHL ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Brendan Hoffman to a professional tryout (PTO).

Hoffman, 24, has appeared in 44 games this season with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, totaling 51 points (32 goals, 19 assists), a plus-10 rating, and 39 penalty minutes. His 32 goals rank first in the league. Additionally, he currently sits in the top five in points (2nd), shots (T-2nd: 158), power-play goals (T-3rd: 7), and game-winning goals (2nd: 8). Hoffman, who has already set career highs in goals and points this season, represented the Steelheads at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Game in January.

In his career, the native of Charlotte, North Carolina, has appeared in 237 ECHL games with Reading , Atlanta , and Idaho, notching 157 points (79 goals, 78 assists), a plus-16 rating, and 211 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 223-pound undrafted free agent spent three seasons with the OHL’s Erie Otters (2018–20, 2021–22).