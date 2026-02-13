BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD BRENDAN HOFFMAN TO A PTO
San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Brendan Hoffman to a professional tryout (PTO).
Hoffman, 24, has appeared in 44 games this season with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, totaling 51 points (32 goals, 19 assists), a plus-10 rating, and 39 penalty minutes. His 32 goals rank first in the league. Additionally, he currently sits in the top five in points (2nd), shots (T-2nd: 158), power-play goals (T-3rd: 7), and game-winning goals (2nd: 8). Hoffman, who has already set career highs in goals and points this season, represented the Steelheads at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Game in January.
In his career, the native of Charlotte, North Carolina, has appeared in 237 ECHL games with Reading, Atlanta, and Idaho, notching 157 points (79 goals, 78 assists), a plus-16 rating, and 211 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 223-pound undrafted free agent spent three seasons with the OHL’s Erie Otters (2018–20, 2021–22).
The Barracuda return from the AHL's All-Star break on Sat, Feb. 14 (6 p.m.) as they take on the Henderson Silver Knights at Tech CU Arena for Pink in the Rink Night presented by Kaiser Permanente. For tickets and more information, go to SJBarracuda.com.