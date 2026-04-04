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4/4 - Final
COL 4
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4/7 - 4:00 PM
SD (31-23-8-4)
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BARRACUDA CLINCH 2026 CALDER CUP PLAYOFF BERTH

Apr 04, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), officially clinched a 2026 Calder Cup Playoff berth following the Tucson Roadrunners’ 5-4 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night.

It marks the second consecutive year the Barracuda have reached the Calder Cup Playoffs and the first time they’ve qualified in back-to-back seasons since making the playoffs in each of their first four years of existence.

The top seed in the Pacific Division receives a first-round bye, while teams seeded two through four will host a best-of-three opening-round series. The Barracuda currently sit in third place in the Pacific Division with six games remaining in the 72-game regular season.

Playoff dates, opponents, and venues are yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

#SJBarracuda

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