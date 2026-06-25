BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2026-27 HOME OPENER, GUARANTEED DATES

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today the club’s six guaranteed home dates for the 2026-27 regular season at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena).

The Barracuda’s guaranteed home dates for the upcoming campaign are:

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 Home Opener, presented by Rotten Robbie

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2027

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027

Saturday, Mar. 13, 2027

The complete 2026-27 American Hockey League schedule will be announced later this summer.

Fans interested in securing their seats for the upcoming season can visit the Barracuda ticket page or contact a Barracuda ticket representative for information regarding full-season, partial-season, and group ticket packages. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The club will also unveil its full promotional calendar following the release of the 2026-27 regular season schedule.

San Jose is coming off a successful 2025-26 campaign in which the team posted a 40-win season and qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year. The Barracuda also finished among the American Hockey League’s highest-scoring teams, while featuring one of the league’s youngest rosters.

Additional details regarding the 2026-27 season, including opponents and game times for the guaranteed home dates listed above, will be announced once the full schedule is released.