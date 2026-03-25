STARS TOO BRIGHT IN LOSS TO TEXAS

San Jose, Ca. – The San Jose Barracuda (38-19-2-2) had their three-game winning streak and five-game home winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, falling to the Texas Stars (32-25-3-1), 3–2, at Tech CU Arena.

Texas opened the scoring midway through the first period, as Jack Becker (13) snapped in a shot from the left wing. The Barracuda answered just 18 seconds later on the power play when Colin White (14) had an Oliver Wahlstrom shot go off him and in.

San Jose grabbed its first lead late in the second period, as Egor Afanasyev (13) turned an snapped a shot past Rémi Poirier , after the Stars mishandled the puck near their net, giving the Barracuda a 2–1 advantage after 40 minutes.

In the third, Texas responded. Luke Krys (5) tied the game at 10:12 with a point shot through traffic, and later, Kole Lind (11) netted the game-winner at 16:32 to put the Stars ahead for good.

Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves in the loss, while Texas' Poirier turned aside 33 shots to earn the win. San Jose went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Texas finished 0-for-6 with the man advantage.