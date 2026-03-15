SEASON-HIGH 48 SHOTS NOT ENOUGH IN LOSS TO ROADRUNNERS

Tucson, Ariz. - The San Jose Barracuda (35-18-2-2) erased an early deficit but ultimately fell 5–4 to the Tucson Roadrunners (27-23-9-0) on Sunday night at the Tucson Arena. Despite outshooting Tucson 48–22, the Barracuda surrendered three early third-period goals as the Roadrunners completed the weekend sweep.

Tucson opened the scoring with a first-period goal from Jalen Luypen (3) at 4:20, tipping in a point shot. Maveric Lamoureux (4) then made it 2–0, putting home his first goal in 19 games. Late in the first, San Jose drew a pair of penalties and, on a five-on-three, Jimmy Huntington (14) buried a rebound.

The Barracuda then exploded in the second period with three unanswered goals. Brendan Hoffmann (2) banked in the tying goal from below the goal line at 8:58. Under two and a half minutes later, Hoffmann fed a pass to Lucas Vanroboys (1), who fired in his first of the year off the rush. Quentin Musty (15) completed the big period at 16:27, directing in a Colin White pass as he drove the net.

In the third, the Roadrunners quickly flipped the momentum, scoring three times in a span of 3:59. Daniil But (15) started the rally at 1:51, scoring his fifth goal in his last three games against the Barracuda. Andrew Agozzino (14), who scored the tying and game-winning goals on Saturday, then tied the game just over a minute later. Lamoureux (5) netted his second of the night at 5:50, which stood as the game-winning goal. Down by a goal late, the Barracuda drew a penalty and pulled Jakub Skarek for a six-on-four advantage but could not solve Matthew Villalta for a fifth time.

Skarek suffered the loss in his first action since early January, allowing five goals on 22 shots, while Villalta, who came into Sunday having dropped his last four, made 44 saves to earn the win and improve to 3–0 against the Barracuda this season.