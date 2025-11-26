GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. WRANGLERS

WED, NOV. 26, 2025 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

SADDLE UP: The Barracuda wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday at Tech CU Arena as they host the Calgary Wranglers (Flames) for the first time this season. The Barracuda swept a two-game set at the Saddledome on Nov. 6 and 8. A year ago, San Jose went 1-1 versus the Flames’ affiliate at home and is 12-9-1-0 all-time. Against Flames AHL affiliates (Calgary/Stockton), San Jose holds a record of 37-37-8-3 (85 games played).

CANUCKS CATCH: The Barracuda extended their point streak to 10 games with a 4–3 overtime win over the Abbotsford Canucks (3–12–1–2) on Saturday at Tech CU Arena, a game highlighted by Filip Bystedt’s OT winner and a standout night from rookie Igor Chernyshov. Abbotsford struck first, but San Jose controlled play early and then flipped the game in the second period with a pair of Oliver Wahlstrom power-play tallies. Early in the third, Chernyshov added a shorthanded goal to make it 3–1 before Abbotsford rallied with goals from Vilmer Alriksson and Kirill Kudryavtsev to force overtime. Just 71 seconds into the extra frame, Quentin Musty set up Bystedt for the winner. Gabriel Carriere stopped 17 shots in the victory.

LET’S GO STREAKING: The Barracuda enter Wednesday riding a 10-game point streak (8-0-1-1), the club’s longest since 2018 and tied for the second-longest in franchise history. SJB has won four straight for the first time this season and four straight at home. Since beating the Wranglers twice in early November, the Barracuda have collected wins in seven of their last eight (7-0-0-1). During the point streak, they are plus-16 and are averaging 4.1 goals for and 2.5 against. Additionally, the club has gone 10-for-27 (37%) on the power play during the stretch.

CUDA COOKIN’: The Barracuda rank seventh in the AHL in goals for (3.41), second in shots for (31.41), fourth on the power play (29.5%), and 13th in even-strength goals (31).

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty scored twice last Wednesday in San Diego, including the overtime winner in the 5–4 victory over the Gulls. He now has eight points (3+5=8) in his last six games and 10 in his last eight (3+7=10). Among first-year players, he ranks T-fifth in points (14), T-second in power-play goals (3), and T-second in power-play points (6).

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched three points (1+2=3) on Saturday and now leads the Barracuda in goals (8) and co-leads the team in points (15). Over his last nine games, he has eight goals and four assists. Among league rookies, he is T-first in power-play points (8), T-second in goals (8), T-second in power-play goals (3), and T-fourth in points (15). A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team.

CALGARY CHECK-IN: The Wranglers enter Wednesday with wins in their last two and are tied with the Barracuda for second in the Pacific Division, although they have played two additional games. Calgary is seventh in the league in even-strength goals (37). Veteran forward Martin Frk is T-first in the AHL in scoring (21) and T-second in goals (10). He enters Wednesday riding a three-game goal streak and a three-game multi-point streak (3+5=8).

MILESTONE FOR MAC: Barracuda head coach John McCarthy collected his 100th career AHL win on Friday. The former Cuda captain helped lead SJB to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2024–25 for the first time since 2019 and guided the team to the second round for the first time since 2017. As a player, McCarthy is the Barracuda’s all-time leader in games played (275) and ranks second in points (138), goals (62), and assists (76).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, sophomore blueliner Luca Cagnoni ranks T-first in power-play goals (3), T-second in points (14), goals (4), and power-play points (8), and T-third in assists (10). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked within the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among defensemen, he finished top-six in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35). He was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.