GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. STARS

TUES, MAR. 31, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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STAR STUDDED: With just nine games to go in the regular season, the Barracuda return home to Tech CU Arena on Tuesday to close out their four-game season series with the Texas Stars and begin a four-game homestand. The Barracuda are 2-1 versus Dallas’ affiliate this season and 0-1 at home after a 3-2 loss last Wednesday. San Jose enters Tuesday having dropped three in a row. The Barracuda are 21-12-2-2 all-time against Texas and 11-5-1-1 at home.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda outshot the Coachella Valley Firebirds 37–23 on Sunday but fell 4–1 at Acrisure Arena. The Firebirds struck first shorthanded late in the opening period, and after Colin White tied the game at 8:36 of the second, J.R. Avon responded just 2:59 later with the eventual game-winner. Jakov Novak added to the lead early in the third, and Lleyton Roed sealed it with an empty-net goal after Egor Afanasyev was denied on a late penalty shot. Jakub Skarek made 19 saves in the loss, while Victor Östman stopped 36 of 37 shots, as San Jose went 0-for-5 on the power play and was outscored 8–3 over the two-game set despite a 79–46 shot advantage.

ABOUT LAST WEDNESDAY: The Barracuda saw their three-game overall and five-game home winning streaks snapped last Wednesday night with a 3–2 loss to the Texas Stars at Tech CU Arena. After Texas opened the scoring, Colin White answered just 18 seconds later on the power play, and Egor Afanasyev gave San Jose a 2–1 lead late in the second. The Stars rallied in the third, tying the game on a Luke Krys point shot before Kole Lind scored the game-winner at 16:32. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves in the loss, while Rémi Poirier stopped 33 shots, as San Jose went 1-for-4 on the power play and Texas finished 0-for-6.

WHITE HOT: Forward Colin White extended his goal streak to three and point streak to seven on Sunday, notching the Barracuda’s lone goal. Over his last seven games, the 29-year-old has 12 points (5g, 7a) and 14 points (5g, 10a) in his last nine games. The Boston native has already set AHL career highs in goals (16), assists (24), points (39), power-play goals (5), game-winning goals (4), and shorthanded goals (1).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Defenseman Luca Cagnoni is co-leading the Barracuda in assists, along with Filip Bystedt, with 32. Among league blueliners, the 21-year-old is tied for eighth in scoring (39), tied for second in power-play assists (17), tied for third in power-play points (21), second in shots (150), and tied for fourth in assists. A year ago, the Burnaby, BC, native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was recalled by San Jose on Friday following an injury to Yaroslav Askarov. The 33-year-old is 11–3–1 with the Barracuda since January, posting a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage. His five-game winning streak and eight-game point streak came to an end Wednesday in a loss to Texas.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt reached 50 points on Sunday with an assist. The sophomore center is pacing the Barracuda in scoring (50) and in overtime goals (2). He also co-leads the team in assists (30) and game-winning goals (5), and ranks second in goals (18) and power-play goals (6). The 22-year-old was selected as the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington has already set career highs this season in assists (31) and points (46) and is one goal shy of matching his single-season high of 16, set in 2023–24. Huntington, who is in his first season with the Barracuda, hoisted the Calder Cup in 2024 as a member of the Hershey Bears.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Oliver Wahlstrom is pacing the Barracuda in goals (23) and power-play goals (13), sitting one shy of Danil Gushchin’s franchise record of 14 set in 2024–25. The former 11th overall pick in 2018 by the New York Islanders was signed by the Barracuda this summer to a one-year AHL deal.

COLLEGE KIDS: The Barracuda signed a pair of Clarkson Golden Knights to ATOs last week in defenseman Tristan Sarsland and forward Erik Bargholtz. The team also added defenseman Mack Oliphant out of Holy Cross. Oliphant made his AHL debut last Sunday against Abbotsford but has since returned to school to complete his final classes before graduation.

