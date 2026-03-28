GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT FIREBIRDS

SAT, MAR. 28, 2026 | 6:00 PM | ACRISURE ARENA | PALM DESERT, CA

GM 62 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

DESERT DATE: With just 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Barracuda begin a two-game road trip in Coachella Valley on Saturday (6 p.m.) against the Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. San Jose is coming off a 5–1 win in the last matchup 10 days ago at Tech CU Arena and has now won two straight against Coachella Valley after dropping the first three meetings of the season. If the regular season were to end today, the Barracuda would face the Firebirds in round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda saw their three-game overall and five-game home winning streaks snapped Wednesday night with a 3–2 loss to the Texas Stars at Tech CU Arena. After Texas opened the scoring, San Jose responded just 18 seconds later on the power play and eventually carried a 2–1 lead into the third period on a goal from Egor Afanasyev. The Stars rallied in the final frame, tying the game midway through before Kole Lind scored the winner late. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves in the loss, while Rémi Poirier stopped 33 shots for Texas.

MORNING MEETING: In the last meeting between the Barracuda and Firebirds on Mar. 18, the Barracuda got goals from five different scorers in a 5–1 win over Coachella Valley at Tech CU Arena during Cuda Classroom Day. Egor Afanasyev opened the scoring early on the power play, and San Jose never looked back. Colin White added another power-play marker in the second before Kasper Halttunen made it 3–0 late in the frame. Brendan Hoffmann and Lucas Vanroboys extended the lead in the third, while J.R. Avon scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley. Gabriel Carriere made 29 saves as the Barracuda went 2-for-4 on the power play and killed off all five Firebirds chances.

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: San Jose ranks second in the AHL in goals per game (3.55) and power-play percentage (25.1%), and first in shots per game (33.3). The Barracuda have scored on the power play in six straight games (7-for-21, 33%) and have not allowed a power-play goal in their last five (16-for-16).

WHITE HOT: Forward Colin White extended his point streak to five games on Wednesday with a goal and now has 10 points (3g, 7a) over that stretch, along with 12 points (2g, 10a) in his last seven games. The 29-year-old has already set AHL career highs in goals (14), assists (24), points (38), power-play goals (5), game-winning goals (4), and shorthanded goals (1).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Defenseman Luca Cagnoni picked up his team-leading 32nd assist Wednesday and now has helpers in six of his last seven games. The 21-year-old ranks tied for seventh among AHL defensemen in scoring (39), tied for second in power-play assists (18), tied for third in power-play points (21), and leads all defensemen in shots (146).

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was recalled by San Jose on Friday following an injury to Yaroslav Askarov. The 32-year-old is 11-3-1 with the Barracuda since January, posting a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage. His five-game winning streak and eight-game point streak came to an end Wednesday.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt leads the Barracuda in scoring with 48 points and in overtime goals (2). He also co-leads the team in game-winners (5) and ranks second in goals (18), assists (30), and power-play goals (6). The 22-year-old was selected as the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Jimmy Huntington has already set career highs in assists (30) and points (45) and is one goal shy of matching his single-season high of 16, set in 2023–24. Over his last 16 games, he has 16 points (6g, 10a) and is currently on a three-game point streak (1g, 3a).

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Oliver Wahlstrom recorded an assist Wednesday and has points in a season-long four-game streak (1g, 4a). Over his last 10 games, he has 10 points (4g, 6a). He leads the team in goals (23) and power-play goals (13), sitting one shy of Danil Gushchin’s franchise record of 14 set in 2024–25.

COLLEGE KIDS: The Barracuda signed a pair of Clarkson Golden Knights to ATOs this week in defenseman Tristan Sarsland and forward Erik Bargholtz. Last week, the team also added defenseman Mack Oliphant out of Holy Cross. Oliphant made his AHL debut last Sunday against Abbotsford but has since returned to school to complete his final classes before graduation.