GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. STARS

WED, MAR. 25, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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WEDNESDAY WRAP: The Barracuda close out their four-game homestand on Wednesday as they host the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) for the first time this season. After a weekend sweep of the Abbotsford Canucks, the Barracuda have now won three in a row and five straight at home. San Jose also won a pair of one-goal games in Texas back in early December, including a 4-3 overtime win in the last matchup on Dec. 13.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda jumped out early and never looked back Sunday, beating the Abbotsford Canucks 4–2 at Tech CU Arena to complete a weekend sweep and reach 80 points for the second straight season. San Jose finished the season series 6-1-0-1 (4-0 at home) and extended its home winning streak to five games. Jett Woo opened the scoring in the first, Oliver Wahlstrom restored the lead on the power play in the second, and Quentin Musty netted the game-winner early in the third. After Abbotsford pulled within one, Lucas Vanroboys sealed it with an empty-netter. Jakub Skarek stopped 27 shots in the victory as the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 37–29.

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: The Barracuda rank second in the AHL in goals per game (3.55) and power-play percentage (25.1%), and first in shots per game (32.97). San Jose enters Wednesday having won five in a row at home and is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games at Tech CU Arena.

WHITE HOT: Barracuda forward Colin White extended his point streak to four games on Wednesday, notching a pair of assists. He now has nine points (2+7=9) in his last four games and 11 points (2+9=11) in his last six. The 29-year-old has already set AHL career bests in goals (13), assists (24), points (37), power-play goals (4), game-winning goals (4), and shorthanded goals (1).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni recorded his 31st assist of the season on Wednesday and now has helpers in five of his last six games. A key cog in one of the league’s most lethal power plays over the last two years, the 21-year-old is tied for sixth in defensive scoring (38), tied for second in power-play assists (17), fourth in power-play points (20), and first in shots (144).

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: The Sharks assigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the AHL on Tuesday. The 32-year-old improved to 11-2-1 with the Barracuda after stopping 33 of 34 shots in his last AHL action on Mar. 4 against San Diego, a 4-1 win. In 14 games with San Jose, he has a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Port Alberni, BC, native has allowed just two goals over his last two starts and has won five in a row. Over his last seven games, he is 7-0-1. The Sunday before last, he made his Sharks debut, falling 7–4 in Ottawa to the Senators.

FIL THE THRILL: Second-year center Filip Bystedt is pacing the Barracuda in scoring (48) and overtime goals (2), co-leads the team in game-winners (5), and ranks second in goals (18), power-play goals (6), and assists (30). The 22-year-old was the Barracuda’s All-Star representative but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. In the last meeting against Texas on Dec. 13, Bystedt scored twice, including the overtime winner, and added an assist.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington has already set career highs this season in assists (29) and points (44) and is just one goal shy of matching his single-season high of 16 set in 2023-24 with the Hershey Bears. A year ago, he appeared in just four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The year before, he helped the Hershey Bears capture the Calder Cup. Over his last 15 games, he has 15 points (six goals, nine assists).

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Sunday and now has 10 goals in his last 15 games. Since Jan. 24, he has recorded 14 goals and six assists over his last 24 games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (23) and power-play goals (13). His 13 power-play markers are just one shy of Danil Gushchin’s franchise record of 14, set during the 2024-25 campaign.

HOFF AND RUNNING: Barracuda forward Brenden Hoffman extended his goal streak to three games on Saturday and now has four goals in 14 AHL games, to go along with four assists. The Barracuda signed the 24-year-old to a PTO on Feb. 13 following a rash of injuries at the forward position. Before signing with San Jose, he was leading the ECHL in goals (32).

CUDA KILLERS: Former Coachella Valley Firebirds forwards Kole Lind and Cameron Hughes are both in their second season under contract with Dallas. In two years with the Firebirds, Lind recorded 22 points (12+10=22) in 16 games against SJ. In two games this season against the Cuda, the Stars forward has no points. Hughes has 17 career points (7+10=17) in 18 games versus the Barracuda.