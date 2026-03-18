GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. ROADRUNNERS

WED, MAR. 18, 2026 | 10:30 AM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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MORNING CUPPA, COACHELLA: The Barracuda return home on Wednesday morning to host the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Cuda Classroom Day at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday begins a four-game homestand for SJ, which will play 10 of its final 15 regular-season games on home ice. The Barracuda have won their last two at home and are 7-2-1 in their last 10. Coachella Valley has won four in a row entering Wednesday, including back-to-back overtime wins this past weekend against first-place Ontario.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda erased an early deficit but ultimately fell 5–4 to the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday night at Tucson Arena. Despite outshooting Tucson 48–22, San Jose allowed three goals in the opening 5:50 of the third period and was swept by the Roadrunners in a two-game set. After falling behind 2–0 in the first, Jimmy Huntington scored on a five-on-three late in the period before the Barracuda surged ahead with three unanswered goals in the second from Brendan Hoffmann, Lucas Vanroboys, and Quentin Musty. Tucson quickly responded in the third with goals from Daniil But, Andrew Agozzino, and Maveric Lamoureux, whose second of the night stood as the game-winner. Jakub Skarek made 17 saves in the loss, while Matthew Villalta stopped 44 shots to earn the victory.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Entering Wednesday, the Barracuda are six points ahead of the Firebirds in the Pacific Division but are just 1-3 in head-to-head action. The Barracuda are coming off a 2-1 win in the last matchup on Feb. 4 at Tech CU Arena. Of SJ’s final 15 games, four will be against Seattle’s top affiliate. Since Coachella joined the AHL in 2022-23, the Barracuda are 9-14-2-3 against the Firebirds and 4-7-1-2 at home.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie winger Quentin Musty scored again on Sunday and now has goals in his last two games and in five of his last six (six goals during the stretch). Among league freshmen, he is T-fourth in power-play goals (6), T-sixth in power-play assists (8), T-seventh in goals (15), and T-eighth in points (32). The Sharks selected the Hamburg, New York native with the 26th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: The Barracuda rank first in the AHL in goals for (3.51), power-play percentage (24.3%), and shots for (32.70), and are plus-17 in five-on-five scoring and plus-29 overall.

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Last Wednesday, Laurent Brossoit improved to 11-2-1 with the Barracuda, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a 4–1 win against the Gulls. In 14 games with SJB, he has a 2.48 GAA and a .915 SV%. He also picked up an assist, his third point this season (1+2=3). The 32-year-old has allowed just two goals in his last two starts and has won five in a row. Over his last seven games, he is 7-0-1. On Sunday, he made his Sharks debut, falling 7-4 in Ottawa to the Senators.

FIL THE THRILL: On Saturday, Filip Bystedt collected three points (2+1=3), marking the fourth time in his career he has recorded three points in a game and scored two goals. Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt still leads the Barracuda in scoring (47), co-leads the team in assists (29), and ranks first in game-winning goals (5) and overtime goals (2). In 50 games this season — the same amount he played as a rookie — he has six more goals, 10 more assists, 16 more points, five more power-play goals, and four more game-winning goals on 26 fewer shots.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington skated in his 300th AHL game on Sunday, scoring a goal. He now has goals in two of his last three games and four in his last seven. The 27-year-old has already set career highs this season in assists (27) and points (41). A year ago, he skated in just four games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The year before, he helped the Hershey Bears capture the Calder Cup. Over his last 12 games, he has 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda twice erased two-goal deficits this past weekend in Tucson but failed to earn any points. Despite that, the Barracuda have 23 come-from-behind wins this year.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has nine goals in his last 12 games. On Saturday, he collected a pair of assists in the Barracuda’s 6–4 loss. Since Jan. 24, he has 13 goals and three assists in his last 21 games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (22) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.