GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. ROADRUNNERS

SAT, DEC. 6, 2025 | 6:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 22 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: The Barracuda wrap up their two-game series with the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Kaiser Permanente and continue their three-game homestand. After Friday’s 4-3 overtime win, the Barracuda are now 30-21-3-5 overall versus the Roadrunners and 17-11-2-2 in the Bay Area. A year ago, the Barracuda went 1-2-0-1 versus Tucson.

TOPPLING TUCSON: Lucas Carlsson buried a power-play winner at 4:02 of overtime as the Barracuda edged the Tucson Roadrunners, 4–3, on Friday night at Tech CU Arena. In his Barracuda debut, Sharks top prospect Michael Misa posted an assist, a +1 rating, and two shots. After a scoreless first, Kasper Halttunen opened the scoring in the second before Tucson’s Ben McCartney tied it late. A four-goal third period featured a brief Tucson lead from Kevin Rooney, answered 18 seconds later by Luca Cagnoni; Sammy Walker restored Tucson’s edge, only for Igor Chernyshov to even it 40 seconds later. In OT, with Walker in the box for hooking, Carlsson ripped home the winner. Jakub Skarek earned the win with 30 saves — his sixth straight victory and seventh in eight — while Jaxson Stauber made 30 stops for Tucson.

MIGHTY MISA: The Sharks assigned top prospect Michael Misa to the Barracuda on Wednesday for a two-week conditioning stint. In his Cuda debut on Friday, he had an assist, a +1 rating, and two shots on net. He hit the crossbar in the opening minutes and nearly scored two other times in the game. The 18-year-old last played on Nov. 1 and suffered a lower-body injury during a morning skate in Seattle on Nov. 5. Last year, with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, the Oakville, Ont., native led the entire CHL in scoring (62+72=134) and was named the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player.

LET’S GO STREAKING: The Barracuda had their 11-game point streak (9-0-1-1) snapped last Friday in Colorado but now have points in 13 of 14, wins in eight of nine, and six straight at home. During the point streak, the team was plus-19 and averaged 4.0 goals for and 2.7 against. The club also went 11-for-32 (34%) on the power play during the stretch. The franchise-record point streak is 15, set during the 2016–17 season when the team reached the Conference Finals.

CHERN AND BURN: On Tuesday, Barracuda winger Igor Chernyshov was named the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for November after recording 10 goals and six assists for 16 points and a plus-8 rating in 13 games while helping San Jose to a 10-1-1-1 record. On Friday he scored and now has goals in his last two. Last year, the Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, playing on a line with current teammate Michael Misa. As of Dec. 6, the 20-year-old leads the Barracuda in points (20), goals (11), and is tied for first in shorthanded goals (1) and game-winners (3). Among AHL rookies, he is tied for second in goals and tied for fourth in points. The 20-year-old is currently riding a four-game home goal streak.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty scored twice last Saturday in the win over Colorado, including the game-winner. Among rookies, he ranks second in power-play goals (5), tied for third in power-play points (9), and tied for sixth in points (18). Over his last 10 games, he has five goals and seven assists.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for first in power-play goals (3), tied for fourth in points (16), and tied for third in goals (5). He is also tied for fifth in assists (11) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (6). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among defensemen, he finished top six in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt registered an assist on the OT winner on Friday and now has points in a career-long eight straight games — the longest streak by any Barracuda player this season and the third-longest active streak in the league. During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1). He also scored twice in four games against Colorado in round two.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson leads all blueliners in goals (7) and is tied for first in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led AHL rearguards in goals (20) in 2022–23 with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek improved to 8-2 on Friday, collecting his sixth straight win, which is a career long. Skarek had just five wins in 22 games last season in Bridgeport and already has eight wins in 10 games with the Barracuda this year. He has allowed three or fewer in each win during the current streak, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda scored on the power play on Friday and now have man-advantage markers in six straight games (11/30 = 37%). They own the AHL’s third-best power-play percentage (28.6%), and they’ve scored a league-high 26 man-advantage goals. Last season, the Barracuda finished with the league’s top power play (24%).

ROADRUNNERS REPORT: Tucson enters Saturday having dropped its last three and five of its last six, sitting nine points behind the Barracuda in the standings. The Roadrunners rank 24th in goals per game (2.86) and goals against (3.33).