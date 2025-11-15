GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS REIGN

SAT, NOV. 15, 2025 | 6:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

HOME SWEET HOME: After a five-game road trip, in which the Barracuda went 3-0-1-1, the club returns to Tech CU Arena on Saturday to host the Ontario Reign (LA Kings) for the fourth meeting in the eight-game season series. The Barracuda are 1-1-1 versus the Reign this season, 1-1 at home, and have a point in the last two matchups (1-0-1). The Barracuda enter Saturday riding a season-long six-game point streak (4-0-1-1). Saturday marks the third consecutive home game against the Kings’ top affiliate.

ROADIE WRAP: The Barracuda had their three-game winning streak snapped but earned a point in a 4–3 shootout loss to the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday at the Abbotsford Centre. Lucas Carlsson opened the scoring in the first, and Quentin Musty extended the lead early in the second before Abbotsford answered with goals from Joe Arntsen (1) and Ty Mueller (2). Colin White restored San Jose’s lead late in the period, but Joseph LaBate tied it late in regulation on a two-man advantage. After a scoreless overtime, Vilmer Alriksson and Ben Berard scored in the shootout for Abbotsford, with only Oliver Wahlstrom converting for San Jose. Gabriel Carriere made 28 saves for the Barracuda, while Aku Koskenvuo stopped 33 of 36 in his AHL debut.

MOVING PIECES: The Sharks assigned Ethan Cardwell to the Barracuda on Tuesday, although he did not join the team in Abbotsford. Additionally, the Sharks recalled goaltender Jakub Skarek on an emergency basis on Thursday, and then reassigned him back to the Barracuda on Friday. In a corresponding move, the Barracuda called up G Matt Davis from the Wichita Thunder. The Barracuda also assigned Lucas Vanroboys back to the Thunder. Additionally, on Friday, the Sharks recalled center Zack Ostapchuk.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty notched four (1+3=4) points over two games in Abbotsford this week, including a career-high three helpers in the Barracuda’s 7-0 win on Tuesday. The rookie winger now co-leads the team in points (10), power-play points (6), and power-play goals (3). Among league rookies, he ranks first in man-advantage goals and points. The 20-year-old has six points over his last four games (1+5=6).

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched his first pro hat trick on Tuesday, collecting six goals and an assist in five games during the most recent road trip. The 19-year-old is the youngest player to collect a hat trick in franchise history. Among rookies, he ranks T-first in power-play goals (3) and power-play points (6), T-second in goals (6), and T-third in points (10). A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (17:00).

WHITE HOT: Barracuda center Colin White scored on Wednesday and now co-leads the team in points (10), power-play points (5), and game-winners (1), and is T-second in assists (7) and power-play assists (5). Last spring, the former first-rounder led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (6), assists (5), and plus/minus (+3). White also leads all Barracuda forwards in time on ice (17:37).

GHOSTING THE COMPETITION: Rookie winger Kasper Halttunen, who did not play on Wednesday due to injury, scored twice on Saturday, just 41 seconds apart, in the Barracuda’s 4–1 win over the Wranglers. He now co-leads the club in power-play goals (3) and is second in total goals (4). Among AHL rookies, he ranks T-first in PPGs. The Sharks’ 2023 second-round pick (36th overall) won a Memorial Cup last spring with the London Knights, collecting 21 points (15+6=21) in 17 playoff games.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda scored again on the power play on Wednesday and now have power-play goals in six straight games (8/21=38%), including six goals with the man advantage during their five-game road trip. The Barracuda boast the league’s third-ranked power play (27.3%) and fourth-ranked unit at home (27.3%). Versus the Reign, the Barracuda are 3/8 on the advantage (37.5%), scoring a power-play goal in each matchup this year. The Barracuda have four skaters, including three rookies, with three power-play goals. A year ago, the Barracuda finished the regular season with the AHL’s top power play (24%).

YOU’RE KILLIN’ ME, SMALLS: The Barracuda went 1-for-3 on the PK on Wednesday and have now given up a power-play goal in 10 of their 13 games this year. The Barracuda are last in the AHL on the disadvantage (67.4%) and 31st at home (65.2%). Versus the Reign, the Barracuda are 9/10 (90%) on the PK.

REIGN REPORT: The Reign enter Saturday sitting in the second spot in the Pacific Division, six points behind Colorado. On the road, Ontario is 4-4 and has dropped three of four. As for Friday, the Reign are seventh in the AHL in scoring (3.43) and 14th in goals against (2.86). Goaltender Erik Portillo ranks T-third in the AHL in wins (5), T-10th in goals-against average (2.26), and in save percentage (.915), and has won four in a row. Against the Barracuda, he is 2-0 this season with a .99 GAA and .969 SV%. In his career against the Barracuda, he is 10-2. Reign forward Taylor Ward’s seven goals rank T-fourth among league leaders.

