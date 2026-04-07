GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. GULLS

TUE, APR. 7, 2026 | 1:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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AIR AND SEA: The Barracuda close out their four-game homestand on Tuesday afternoon and, in the process, wrap up their eight-game season series with the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks). The Barracuda are 5-2 versus San Diego this season, having won the last four matchups, including the last two at Tech CU Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda fell to the Colorado Eagles, 4–2, on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena, dropping the back half of their weekend set. Colin White led San Jose with two goals, including a first-period power-play marker, and now has 17 points over his last 10 games. After White opened the scoring, Colorado answered just 25 seconds later and took a 2–1 lead early in the second before White tied it again midway through the frame. The Eagles pulled ahead for good early in the third on Matt DiMarsico’s first AHL goal and added a late insurance marker to seal it. Trent Miner made 24 saves for Colorado, while Gabriel Carriere stopped 25 for San Jose, which went 1-for-4 on the power play and was outshot 29–26.

POSTSEASON PUNCHED: The Barracuda officially clinched a 2026 Calder Cup Playoff berth after Tucson’s 5–4 loss to Henderson on Saturday night. It marks the second straight postseason appearance for the Barracuda and their first back-to-back playoff berths since their first four seasons. Currently fourth in the Pacific Division with six games remaining, San Jose is in position to host a best-of-three opening-round series, while the top seed earns a first-round bye.

GULL SETTING: San Diego enters Tuesday with a five-point lead on the Tucson Roadrunners for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, with six games to go. San Diego has won two in a row but has dropped its last three away from home. The Gulls boast the league’s second-ranked penalty kill (85.1%) and are second in the league in shorthanded goals (11).

WHITE HOT: Colin White scored twice on Saturday after recording three points (one goal, two assists) the night before and now has 17 points (8+9=17) over his last 10 games. Despite missing 24 games this season due to various injuries, he still ranks third on the Barracuda in points (45), T-second in power-play goals (7), T-third in goals (19), and fourth in assists (26).

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty notched four points (two goals, two assists) on Friday and now has 10 goals in his last 15 games. Among rookies, the 2023 first-rounder is tied for fourth in goals (19), power-play goals (7), and power-play assists (11).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Among league blueliners, Luca Cagnoni is tied for eighth in scoring (40), second in power-play assists (19), third in power-play points (22), first in shots (155), and tied for sixth in assists (34). A year ago, the Burnaby, BC native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt scored and added an assist on Friday, extending his point streak to four games (2+3=5) at the time. The sophomore center leads the Barracuda in scoring (53), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He also co-leads the team in assists (33) and ranks second in goals (20) and third in power-play goals (6). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury. The centerman leads the Barracuda with six points (1+5=6) in six games against San Diego this season.

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is 12–4–1 with the Barracuda since joining the team in January, posting a 2.52 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Against the Gulls this season, he is 3-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .937 SV%.

