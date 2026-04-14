GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. FIREBIRDS

TUES APR. 14, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 70 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

TUESDAY TILT: Having already clinched a playoff berth, the Barracuda return home on Tuesday for Game 70 of 72 as they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken) to close out their eight-game season series. The Barracuda enter Tuesday having dropped four in a row and eight of nine and are two points behind the Firebirds in the Pacific Division. If the regular season were to end today, the Barracuda would face the Firebirds in Round 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda fell 4–1 to the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday night. San Jose opened the scoring on a power-play goal from Kasper Halttunen at 10:56 of the first, but Henderson responded with a shorthanded tally by Jackson Hallum and a late go-ahead goal from Braeden Bowman to take a 2–1 lead into intermission. The Barracuda held the deficit through two periods thanks to key saves from Laurent Brossoit, but Trevor Connelly extended the lead on the power play in the third, and Matyas Sapovaliv added an empty-netter to seal the win. Brossoit made 24 saves in the loss, while Carl Lindbom stopped 26 of 27 for his 10th straight victory.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt scored on Friday and now has points in six of his last eight games (3+4=7). The sophomore center leads the Barracuda in scoring (55), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He also ranks second in assists (34) and is tied for second in goals (21). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury. Versus Coachella Valley, the Swede has six points (1+5=6) in seven games.

WHITE HOT: Colin White scored twice on Friday and now has 20 points (10+10=20) over his last 13 games. Despite missing 24 games this season due to various injuries, he still ranks second on the Barracuda in points (48) and power-play goals (8), is tied for second in goals (21), and ranks fourth in assists (27). Against Coachella Valley, he leads the team with eight points (4+4=8) in six games.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty had two assists on Friday and now has 16 points (10+6=16) over his last 18 games. Among AHL rookies, the 2023 first-rounder is tied for sixth in goals (19), and tied for fourth in both power-play goals (7) and tied for third in power-play assists (12).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: The Sharks recalled Luca Cagnoni on Sunday, and on Monday he made his NHL season debut, notching 14:53 of ice time in a 3–2 Sharks win at Nashville. Among AHL blueliners, he is tied for seventh in scoring (43), second in power-play assists (20), third in power-play points (23), first in shots (162), and tied for fifth in assists (35). A year ago, the Burnaby, BC native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

CUDA CHRONICLES: Over the Barracuda’s last nine games, in which the team has gone 1–8, San Jose has given up 4+ goals in all but one game. From November through the end of February, the Barracuda dropped just 10 games in regulation (29–10–2–2), but since the start of March, they have surpassed that total in 24 fewer games (8–11). The team’s four-game skid matches the longest losing streak of the year. Of the nine games, the Barracuda have outshot the opposition seven times and enter Tuesday with power-play goals in five straight games.

