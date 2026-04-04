GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. EAGLES

SAT, APR. 4, 2026 | 3:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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AIR AND SEA: The Barracuda continue their homestand on Saturday, hosting the Colorado Eagles in the final game of the four-game series. San Jose snapped a four-game skid on Friday with a 6–3 win over Colorado and has now won back-to-back games against the Eagles, improving to 2–1 in the season series.

FRIDAY FUN: The Barracuda erupted for four first-period goals and never looked back Friday night, defeating the Colorado Eagles 6–3 at Tech CU Arena to snap a four-game skid and end Colorado’s three-game win streak. Quentin Musty led the way with four points (two goals, two assists), while Colin White (one goal, two assists), Egor Afanasyev (one goal, one assist), and Filip Bystedt (one goal, one assist) each recorded multi-point efforts. San Jose jumped out early with goals from Afanasyev, Musty, Patrick Giles (shorthanded), and Bystedt to take a 4–1 lead, though Colorado pulled within one by the end of the first. After a scoreless second, Musty and White struck on the power play in the third to seal the win, while Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves as the Barracuda outshot the Eagles 35–29.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty notched four points (two goals, two assists) on Friday and now has 10 goals in his last 14 games. Among rookies, the 2023 first-rounder is tied for fourth in goals (19), power-play goals (7), and power-play assists (11). Against the Eagles, he has six points (four goals, two assists) over the last two games.

WHITE HOT: Colin White recorded three points (one goal, two assists) on Friday and now has 15 points (6+9=15) over his last nine games. Despite missing 24 games this season due to various injuries, he still ranks third on the Barracuda in points (43) and fourth in goals (17), assists (26), and is tied for third in power-play goals (6).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Defenseman Luca Cagnoni is co-leading the Barracuda in assists with Filip Bystedt (33). Among league blueliners, the 21-year-old is tied for fifth in scoring (40), second in power-play assists (19), third in power-play points (21), second in shots (154), and tied for fourth in assists. A year ago, the Burnaby, BC native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt scored and added an assist on Friday and now has goals in back-to-back games. The sophomore center has points in four straight (two goals, three assists) and leads the Barracuda in scoring (53), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He also co-leads the team in assists (33) and ranks second in goals (20) and power-play goals (6). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington has already set career highs this season in assists (32) and points (47) and is one goal shy of matching his single-season high of 16, set in 2023–24. Huntington, in his first season with the Barracuda, won the Calder Cup in 2024 as a member of the Hershey Bears.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Oliver Wahlstrom leads the Barracuda in goals (23) and power-play goals (13), sitting one shy of Danil Gushchin’s franchise record of 14 set in 2024–25. The former 11th overall pick in 2018 by the New York Islanders was signed by the Barracuda this summer to a one-year AHL deal.