GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. EAGLES

FRI, APR. 3, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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AIR AND SEA: The Barracuda continue their homestand on Friday, hosting the Colorado Eagles for the first of two games over the weekend. The Barracuda split a two-game set in Colorado in late November. San Jose has a game in hand on the Eagles entering Friday but sits eight points behind Colorado in the division, despite the two teams occupying the second and third spots, respectively.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda outshot the Texas Stars 44–34 on Tuesday night but fell 2–1 at Tech CU Arena, their fourth loss in a row and third of four by just one goal. After a scoreless first period, Filip Bystedt opened the scoring at 5:37 of the second, finishing a feed from Lucas Carlsson as San Jose carried play through 40 minutes. Texas turned the game early in the third, scoring twice in 16 seconds as Cross Hanas tied it at 1:24 and Dylan Hryckowian netted the winner at 1:40. Despite a late push, the Barracuda couldn’t beat Rémi Poirier again, who finished with 43 saves, while Laurent Brossoit made 32 in the loss.

MILE-HIGH MEETING: In the last matchup against the Colorado Eagles on November 29, rookies Quentin Musty and Igor Chernyshov powered the team to a 4–3 win on Saturday at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, earning a weekend split. After falling behind 2–0 early in the second, San Jose responded with three straight goals from Oliver Wahlstrom, Chernyshov, and Musty to take the lead into the third. Musty added the eventual game-winner on the power play at 9:28, while Colorado made it close late with a goal in the final minute. The Barracuda went 3-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, with Chernyshov recording three points (1g, 2a) and Musty scoring twice. Jakub Skarek made 28 saves to earn the victory.

EAGLES SOARING: Colorado enters Friday having won its last three, all on the road, and has points in its last four (3-0-1). The Eagles are just a point outside of the top spot in the Pacific with a game in hand. Colorado forward Alex Barré-Boulet ranks tied for second in the AHL in scoring (66) and tied for sixth in assists (42). Eagles forward T.J. Tynan, who has 48 career points (8+40=48) in 35 games against the Barracuda, ranks tied for fifth in the AHL in assists (44) and third in power-play helpers (21).

WHITE HOT: On Tuesday, Barracuda forward Colin White saw his three-game goal streak and seven-game point streak come to an end. The 29-year-old had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during the seven-game span. The Boston native did not play in either game against Colorado in November as he nursed an injury. Despite missing 24 games this season due to various injuries, he still ranks third on the Barracuda in points (40), and fourth in goals (16), assists (24), and power-play goals (5).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Defenseman Luca Cagnoni is co-leading the Barracuda in assists with Filip Bystedt (32). Among league blueliners, the 21-year-old is tied for eighth in scoring (39), tied for second in power-play assists (18), tied for third in power-play points (21), tied for first in shots (153), and tied for fourth in assists. A year ago, the Burnaby, BC native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt scored on Tuesday, the team’s only goal. The sophomore center has points in his last three games (one goal, two assists) and is leading the Barracuda in scoring (51) and overtime goals (2). He also co-leads the team in assists (32) and game-winning goals (5), and ranks second in goals (19) and power-play goals (6). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington has already set career highs this season in assists (31) and points (46) and is one goal shy of matching his single-season high of 16, set in 2023–24. Huntington, who is in his first season with the Barracuda, hoisted the Calder Cup in 2024 as a member of the Hershey Bears.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Oliver Wahlstrom, who did not play on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, is leading the Barracuda in goals (23) and power-play goals (13), sitting one shy of Danil Gushchin’s franchise record of 14 set in 2024–25. The former 11th overall pick in 2018 by the New York Islanders was signed by the Barracuda this summer to a one-year AHL deal.

