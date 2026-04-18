GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS

SAT, APR. 18, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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THEN THERE WAS ONE: The Barracuda wrap up the regular season on Saturday at home, hosting the Bakersfield Condors for the final meeting of the eight-game season series. San Jose suffered a 5–2 loss in Bakersfield on Friday, solidifying a first-round matchup with the Henderson Silver Knights beginning Wednesday night in Henderson. The Barracuda enter Saturday having dropped six straight and 10 of their last 11. The Condors are set to face Coachella Valley in their opening-round series.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda fell 5–2 to the Bakersfield Condors at Dignity Health Arena on Friday night. Bakersfield struck early with first-period goals from Sam Poulin and Isaac Howard (PP), then added another from Poulin in the second before Brendan Hoffmann got San Jose on the board. Filip Bystedt (22) pulled the Barracuda within one in the third, but Roby Järventie scored twice to seal it. Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves in the loss, while Matt Tomkins stopped 28 shots. San Jose went 0-for-5 on the power play, while Bakersfield finished 2-for-4.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt scored Friday and now has points in eight of his last 10 games (4+5=9). The sophomore center leads the Barracuda in scoring (57), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He is also tied for first in assists (35) and ranks second in goals (22). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury. Against Bakersfield this season, he has six points (3+3=6) in seven games.

WHITE HOT: Despite being held off the scoresheet in the last two games, Colin White still has 20 points (10+10=20) over his last 14 contests. The veteran forward has missed 24 games due to injuries but ranks second on the Barracuda in points (48) and power-play goals (8), is tied for second in goals (21), and sits fourth in assists (27). In six games against the Condors this season, White has two goals and an assist. He did not play Friday due to a personal matter.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty scored Tuesday and now has 17 points (11+6=17) over his last 20 games. Among AHL rookies, the 2023 first-round pick is tied for fifth in goals (20) and tied for third in power-play goals (8) and power-play points (21), while also ranking tied for second in power-play assists (13). He is tied for sixth overall in points (44).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: The Sharks reassigned defenseman Luca Cagnoni to the Barracuda on Friday after he skated in the final three games of the NHL season. At the time of his recall, he ranked seventh among AHL defensemen in scoring (43), second in power-play assists (20), third in power-play points (23), first in shots (162), and tied for fifth in assists (35). Last season, the Burnaby, B.C. native was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

CHERN AND BURN: The Sharks also assigned forward Igor Chernyshov back to the Barracuda on Friday. The rookie winger appeared in 28 NHL games, recording 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists). In 41 games with San Jose, he has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists), 36 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating. He was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for October after posting 16 points (10+6) in 13 games, helping the Barracuda to a 10-1-1-1 start.

CUDA CHRONICLES: Over their last 11 games (1–10), the Barracuda have allowed four or more goals in all but one contest and have scored two or fewer in six of their last seven. From November through February, San Jose dropped just 10 regulation games (29–10–2–2), but since the start of March, they have surpassed that total in 22 fewer games (8–13). The current six-game skid is their longest of the season.

BLUELINE BOLSTER: With injuries to Nolan Allan, Lucas Carlsson, and Mattias Hävelid, along with Luca Cagnoni’s NHL stint, the Barracuda signed defensemen Jared Crespo (Penn State) and Thomas Messineo (UConn) on Tuesday. Crespo made his pro debut Friday, recording an assist in the loss.

