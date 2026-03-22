GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CANUCKS

SUN, MAR. 22, 2026 | 2 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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MATINEE MATCHUP: The Barracuda continue their four-game homestand on Sunday afternoon and close out their eight-game season series with the Abbotsford Canucks. The Barracuda beat the Canucks on Saturday night, 4–1, and are now 5-1-0-1 against Vancouver’s affiliate this season and 3-0 at home.

ABOUT SATURDAY: The Barracuda overcame a first-period deficit Saturday night, scoring four unanswered goals to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks, 4–1, at a sold-out Tech CU Arena. Abbotsford opened the scoring midway through the first, but San Jose responded with a dominant second period, getting goals from Brendan Hoffmann, Kasper Halttunen, and a shorthanded tally from Anthony Vincent to take control. Jimmy Huntington added a power-play goal in the third to seal it, while Gabriel Carriere made 23 saves in the win. San Jose outshot Abbotsford 40–24 and went 1-for-2 on the power play while also adding a shorthanded goal.

CANUCKS CONNECTION: The Barracuda have outscored the Canucks 31–16 in seven games this season and 13–7 at home. The Abbotsford Canucks have four Barracuda and Sharks alumni on their roster (Cole Clayton, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jimmy Schuldt, and Jack Thompson). Clayton and Thompson were dealt to Vancouver in separate trades this season. The defending Calder Cup champion Canucks have dropped four in a row entering Saturday and sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: The Barracuda rank second in the AHL in goals per game (3.54) and power-play percentage (25.0%), and first in shots per game (32.90). They are also plus-21 in five-on-five scoring and plus-36 overall. San Jose enters Sunday having won four in a row at home and is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games at Tech CU Arena.

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni recorded his 30th assist of the season on Wednesday, extending his streak at the time to four consecutive games with a helper. A key cog in one of the most lethal power plays in the league over the last two years, he is tied for sixth in defensive scoring (37), tied for third in power-play assists (16), fourth in power-play points (19), and first in shots (142).

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Laurent Brossoit improved to 11-2-1 with the Barracuda, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 4–1 win against the Gulls on Mar. 11. In 14 games with the Cuda, he has a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He also picked up an assist in his last AHL appearance, his third point of the season (1+2=3). The 32-year-old has allowed just two goals over his last two starts and has won five in a row. Over his last seven games, he is 7-0-1. A week ago, he made his Sharks debut, falling 7–4 in Ottawa to the Senators.

FIL THE THRILL: Last Saturday, Filip Bystedt collected three points (2+1=3), marking the fourth time in his career he has recorded a three-point game and scored two goals. Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, the second-year center still leads the Barracuda in scoring (47), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2), and ranks second in goals (18), power-play goals (6), and assists (29).

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington skated in his 300th AHL game on Sunday, scoring a goal. The 27-year-old has already set career highs this season in assists (27) and points (42). A year ago, he appeared in just four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The year before, he helped the Hershey Bears capture the Calder Cup. Over his last 14 games, he has 13 points (six goals, seven assists).

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has nine goals in his last 14 games. Since Jan. 24, he has recorded 13 goals and six assists over his last 23 games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (22) and power-play goals (12).

HOFF AND RUNNING: Barracuda forward Brenden Hoffman extended his goal streak to three games on Saturday and now has four goals in 13 AHL games, to go along with four assists. The Barracuda signed the 24-year-old to a PTO on Feb. 13 following a rash of injuries at the forward position. Before signing with SJ, he was leading the ECHL in goals (32).