GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CANUCKS

SAT, MAR. 21, 2026 | 6 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: The Barracuda continue their four-game homestand with the first game of a back-to-back against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday. San Jose is 4-1-0-1 against Vancouver’s affiliate this season and 2-0 at home.

WINNING WEDNESDAY: The Barracuda rolled to a 5–1 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday morning at a sold-out Tech CU Arena, getting goals from five different players. Egor Afanasyev opened the scoring early on the power play, and San Jose never looked back, adding second-period goals from Colin White and Kasper Halttunen to take a 3–0 lead into the third. Brendan Hoffmann and Lucas Vanroboys extended the advantage to 5–0 before J.R. Avon scored Coachella Valley’s lone goal late. Gabriel Carriere made 29 saves in the win as the Barracuda outshot the Firebirds 37–30, went 2-for-4 on the power play, and killed off all five penalties.

CANUCKS CONNECTION: The Barracuda have outscored the Canucks 27–15 in six games this season. The two teams will close out their eight-game season series this weekend with a two-game set. The Abbotsford Canucks have four Barracuda and Sharks alumni on their roster (Cole Clayton, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jimmy Schuldt, and Jack Thompson). Clayton and Thompson were dealt to Abbotsford in separate trades this season. The defending Calder Cup champion Canucks have dropped three in a row entering Saturday and sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division, 16 points out of a playoff spot.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie winger Quentin Musty extended his point streak to three games on Wednesday (2+1=3) and now has points in six of his last seven games (6+1=7). Among league rookies, he is tied for seventh in both scoring (33) and goals (15). The Sharks selected the Hamburg, New York native with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: The Barracuda rank first in the AHL in goals per game (3.53), power-play percentage (24.8%), and shots per game (32.78). They are also plus-19 in five-on-five scoring and plus-33 overall. San Jose enters Saturday having won three in a row at home and is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Last Wednesday, Laurent Brossoit improved to 11-2-1 with the Barracuda, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 4–1 win against the Gulls. In 14 games with San Jose, he has a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He also picked up an assist, his third point of the season (1+2=3). The 32-year-old has allowed just two goals over his last two starts and has won five in a row. Over his last seven games, he is 7-0-1. On Sunday, he made his Sharks debut, falling 7–4 in Ottawa to the Senators.

FIL THE THRILL: Last Saturday, Filip Bystedt collected three points (2+1=3), marking the fourth time in his career he has recorded a three-point game and scored two goals. Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, the second-year center still leads the Barracuda in scoring (47), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2), and ranks second in goals (18), power-play goals (6), and assists (29).

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Eighth-year pro Jimmy Huntington skated in his 300th AHL game on Sunday, scoring a goal. The 27-year-old has already set career highs this season in assists (27) and points (41). A year ago, he appeared in just four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The year before, he helped the Hershey Bears capture the Calder Cup. Over his last 13 games, he has 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has nine goals in his last 13 games. He also added a pair of assists in the Barracuda’s 5–1 win over Coachella Valley. Since Jan. 24, he has recorded 13 goals and five assists over his last 22 games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (22) and power-play goals (12), and is tied for third in the AHL in power-play goals.