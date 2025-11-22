GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CANUCKS

SAT, NOV. 22, 2025 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

CANUCKS CONNECTION: On Saturday, for Stars Wars Night, The Barracuda wrap up their two-game set with the Abbotsford Canucks after a 5–3 win on Friday. The Barracuda split a two-game series with the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 11 and 12 and are now 2-0-0-1 versus the defending Calder Cup Champions this season. San Jose enters Saturday riding an nine-game point streak (7-0-1-1) and has won its last three overall and three straight at home. All-time, the Barracuda are 12-15-2-2 against the Canucks and 8-7-1-1 at home.

FRIDAY FUN: The Barracuda returned home on Friday and picked up a come-from-behind 5–3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks at Tech CU Arena. San Jose built a 2–0 first-period lead on power-play goals from Oliver Wahlstrom and Jimmy Huntington before Abbotsford stormed back with three straight in the second. The Barracuda responded in the third, as Pavol Regenda tied the game early, rookie Igor Chernyshov buried the eventual game-winner at 16:35, and Regenda added an empty-netter to seal it. Jakub Skarek made 19 saves in the win, while Nikita Tolopilo stopped 28 for the Canucks. San Jose outshot Abbotsford 33–22 and went 2-for-3 on the power play.

CUDA COOKIN’: During the Barracuda’s current point streak, they are averaging 4.11 goals per game and are plus-15 in goal differential. Additionally, the club has gone eight-for-23 (34%) on the power play during the stretch. The Cuda rank seventh in the AHL in goals for (3.38), third on the man advantage (26.6%), and 10th in even-strength goals (31). Their current streak is the longest since 2018–19 when the club collected points in 10 straight from Nov. 18, 2018, to Dec. 16, 2018 (7-0-1-2).

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty scored twice on Wednesday, including the overtime winner in the 5–4 victory in San Diego. Prior to Friday, the 20-year-old had points in his last four (2+4=6) and five of six (3+6=9). Among first-year players, he now ranks T-fourth in points (13), T-second in power-play goals (3), and T-third in power-play points (6).

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov scored the game-winner on Friday and is now pacing the Barracuda with seven goals on the year. Among league rookies, he ranks T-second in goals (7) and power-play goals (3), T-third in power-play points (6), and T-fifth in points (12). A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (16:56).

WHITE HOT: Barracuda center Colin White picked up an assist on Friday and now has points in his last four (3+3=6) and nine of 10 (5+7=12). The 28-year-old leads the team in points (15) and assists (10) and is T-first in game-winners (2). Last spring, the former first-rounder led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (6), assists (5), and plus/minus (+3).

CANUCKS COOL DOWN: The defending Calder Cup Champions enter Saturday at the bottom of the Western Conference, having dropped 14 of their last 15. Key pieces from their championship roster are either up with the big club or no longer with the organization: F Arshdeep Bains (Vancouver), F Aatu Räty (Vancouver), F Linus Karlsson (Vancouver), F Samuel Blais (Toronto), F Tristan Nielsen (Colorado), F Phil Di Giuseppe (Winnipeg), D Christian Wolanin (Boston), and G Arturs Silovs (Pittsburgh). The Canucks rank last in goals against (4.29), five-on-five goals (13), and shots (24.19), and rank 31st on the PK (71.2%) and in goals for (1.71).

MILESTONE FOR MAC: Barracuda head coach John McCarthy collected his 100th career AHL win on Friday. The former Cuda captain helped lead SJB to the Calder Cup playoffs in 2024–25 for the first time since 2019 and helped the team reach the second round for the first time since 2017. As a player, McCarthy is the Barracuda’s all-time leader in games played (275) and ranks second in points (138), goals (62), and assists (76).