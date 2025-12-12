GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT STARS

FRI, DEC. 12, 2025 | 5:00 PM PT | H-E-B CENTER | CEDAR PARK, TX

TEXAS TWO-STEP: On Friday, the Barracuda begin a five-game road trip in Texas against the Stars. The last time the Barracuda faced the top affiliate of the Dallas Stars was during the 2023–24 season, going 2-1-1 that year and 1-1 at the H-E-B Center. All-time, the Barracuda are 19-11-2-2 versus the Stars and 8-7-1-1 in Cedar Park. Both teams enter Friday having lost their last two.

WEDNESDAY WOES: The Barracuda wrapped up their three-game homestand on Wednesday, falling 3–1 to the San Diego Gulls at Tech CU Arena. The Barracuda have now dropped consecutive games for the first time since late October and are 1-2 to begin December. San Diego jumped out to a 2–0 lead with a first-period goal from Judd Caulfield and an early second-period tally from Justin Bailey. Cam Lund answered back at 5:24 of the second, but the Barracuda failed to beat Calle Clang again, falling 3–1 after Caulfield sealed it with an empty-netter.

CHERN AND BURN: Barracuda rookie winger Igor Chernyshov was named the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for November after recording 10 goals and six assists for 16 points and a plus-8 rating in 13 games, helping San Jose to a 10-1-1-1 record. Among league rookies, he ranks fifth in points (20), T-third in goals (11), and second in power-play points (10). He leads the Cuda in points and goals. Last year, the Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Among rookies, Sharks 2023 first-rounder Quentin Musty ranks sixth in the AHL in scoring (19), T-third in power-play goals (5), and fourth in power-play points (9). Since Nov. 11, the 20-year-old has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last 12 games, including an overtime winner at San Diego on Nov. 19.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for first in power-play goals (3), tied for third in points (17), and tied for third in goals (5). He is also tied for sixth in assists (12) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (6). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among defensemen, he finished top six in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt had his career-long eight-game point streak (three goals, seven assists) snapped on Saturday, the longest streak by any Barracuda skater this season. Bystedt leads the Barracuda in plus/minus (+7) and assists (13). During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1). He also scored twice in four games against Colorado in Round Two.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson leads all blueliners in goals (7) and is tied for first in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL rearguards in goals (20) in 2022–23 with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek saw his career-long six-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday but still has three more wins than last season in half the games. Skarek had just five wins in 22 games last season in Bridgeport. He has allowed three or fewer in his last eight starts, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.

POWERING UP: Despite not scoring on the power play in the last two games, the Barracuda rank fifth in the AHL in power-play percentage (26.8%) and seventh on the road (28.2%). Entering Friday, the Barracuda are second in the league in power-play goals (26) and have drawn the third-most advantages (97). On Saturday, the club saw its six-game power-play goal streak snapped (11/30 = 37%). Oliver Wahlstrom and Quentin Musty co-lead the Barracuda in power-play goals (5) and are T-fourth in the AHL.

LIGHT POLLUTION: The Stars wrapped up their six-game road trip on Wednesday in Ontario, falling 6–3 to the Reign. Texas won its first two games of the trip but managed just one win in the final four (1-2-0-1). The Stars sit sixth in the Central Division, four points outside a playoff spot, but are just 2-7-1 at home this season, dropping four of their last five at the H-E-B Center (1-3-0-1). Texas ranks last in the AHL on the power play (8.8%), scoring just one power-play goal in 30 attempts at home this season (3.3%).