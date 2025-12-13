GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT STARS

SAT, DEC. 13, 2025 | 5:00 PM PT | H-E-B CENTER | CEDAR PARK, TX

GM 25 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

TEXAS TWO-STEP: After a 3–2 win on Friday, the Barracuda continue their five-game Texas road trip against the Stars on Saturday, looking for back-to-back victories. Prior to Friday, the last time the Barracuda faced the Dallas Stars’ top affiliate was during the 2023–24 season, when they went 2-1-1 overall and 1-1 at the H-E-B Center. All-time, the Barracuda are 20-11-2-2 against Texas and 9-7-1-1 in Cedar Park.

FRIDAY FUN: Jimmy Huntington scored twice, including the game-winning goal late in the second period, as the Barracuda edged the Texas Stars, 3–2, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Huntington opened the scoring with a first-period tip-in before Texas tied it 32 seconds later, but San Jose took control in the second on goals from Patrick Giles and Huntington’s second of the night, which proved to be the difference despite a late Texas response. The third period was scoreless as Gabe Carriere stopped all nine shots he faced in the frame, finishing with 27 saves, while Remi Poirier made 21 stops for Texas.

JIMMY JUMPIN’: Barracuda forward Jimmy Huntington scored twice in Friday’s win over the Stars, doubling his season total. He now has six career goals against Texas in 11 games. Friday marked the sixth multi-goal game of his career and his first with the Barracuda.

MILESTONE MOMENT: Ethan Cardwell recorded a pair of assists on Friday to reach 100 career AHL points. It marked his third multi-point effort of the season and the 20th of his career.

CHERN AND BURN: Barracuda rookie winger Igor Chernyshov was named the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for November after posting 10 goals and six assists for 16 points with a plus-8 rating in 13 games, helping San Jose to a 10-1-1-1 record. Among league rookies, he ranks fifth in points (20), tied for third in goals (11), and second in power-play points (10). He leads the Barracuda in both points and goals. Last season, the Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Among rookies, Sharks 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty is tied for sixth in the AHL in scoring (19), tied for third in power-play goals (5), and third in power-play points (9). Since Nov. 11, the 20-year-old has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last 13 games, including an overtime winner at San Diego on Nov. 19.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for first in power-play goals (3), tied for fourth in points (17), and tied for third in goals (5). He is also tied for sixth in assists (12) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (6). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked in the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among defensemen, he finished top six in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson leads all blueliners in goals (7) and is tied for first in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek saw his career-long six-game winning streak snapped on Friday but still has three more wins than last season in half the games. Skarek posted just five wins in 22 games last season with Bridgeport. He has allowed three or fewer goals in his last eight starts, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.

POWERING UP: Despite not scoring on the power play in the last three games, the Barracuda rank fourth in the AHL in power-play percentage (26.8%) and sixth on the road (28.2%). Entering Saturday, San Jose is tied for second in the league in power-play goals (26) and has drawn the fourth-most opportunities (97). Last Saturday, the club saw its six-game power-play goal streak snapped (11-for-30, 37%). Oliver Wahlstrom and Quentin Musty co-lead the Barracuda in power-play goals (5) and are tied for fourth in the AHL.

LIGHT POLLUTION: The Stars wrapped up their six-game road trip on Wednesday in Ontario, falling 6–3 to the Reign. Texas won its first two games of the trip but managed just one win in the final four (1-2-0-1). The Stars sit sixth in the Central Division, six points out of a playoff spot, and are just 2-8-1 at home this season, dropping five of their last six at the H-E-B Center (1-3-0-1). Texas ranks last in the AHL on the power play (8.7%), with just one power-play goal in 31 home opportunities this season (3.2%). The Stars have dropped their last three.

