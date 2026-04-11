GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT SILVER KNIGHTS

SAT, APR. 11, 2026 | 6:00 PM | LEE'S FAMILY FORUM | HENDERSON, NV

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SILVER LINING: With four games to go in the regular season, the Barracuda close out their two-game road trip in Henderson on Saturday night against the Silver Knights. The Barracuda are 1-2 versus Vegas’ affiliate this season after falling 9–6 on Friday night.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda surrendered a season-high nine goals in a 9–6 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee’s Family Forum on Friday night, dropping their seventh game in the last eight and falling three points back in the Pacific Division. The 16 combined goals marked a franchise record. Henderson jumped out to a quick 2–0 lead just 19 seconds apart early in the first, but the Barracuda answered and stayed within striking distance throughout a wild, high-scoring game that featured seven second-period goals and multiple special-teams tallies. Colin White scored twice, while Luca Cagnoni added a goal and two assists, and Oliver Wahlstrom chipped in three helpers. San Jose tied the game 4–4 in the second before Henderson regained control with three straight goals, including Raphael Lavoie’s hat-trick marker, and never relinquished the lead. The Barracuda pulled within one late in the third, but two empty-net goals sealed the 9–6 final.

CUDA CHRONICLES: The Barracuda dropped their third in a row on Friday versus San Diego and have now lost seven of eight, finding themselves outside of the top four in the Pacific Division for the first time since mid-February. From November through the end of February, the Barracuda dropped just 10 games in regulation (29-10-2-2), but since the start of March, they have matched that total in 25 fewer games (8-10). The Barracuda have already clinched a playoff berth but are now in jeopardy of not having home-ice advantage in the first round. Entering Saturday, San Jose is tied with Bakersfield at 82 points, one point behind Coachella Valley, and three points behind Henderson in the division. Since the All-Star break, the Knights are 19-3-3, the best record in the league over that span.

POSTSEASON PUNCHED: The Barracuda officially clinched a 2026 Calder Cup Playoff berth after Tucson’s 5–4 loss to Henderson on Saturday night. It marks the second straight postseason appearance for the Barracuda and their first back-to-back playoff berths since their first four seasons.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt scored on Friday and now has points in six of his last seven games (3+4=7). The sophomore center leads the Barracuda in scoring (55), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He also ranks second in assists (34) and is tied for second in goals (21). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury.

WHITE HOT: Colin White scored twice on Friday and now has 20 points (10+10=20) over his last 12 games, and is riding a four-game point streak (4+1=5). Despite missing 24 games this season due to various injuries, he still ranks second on the Barracuda in points (48) and power-play goals (8), is tied for second in goals (21), and ranks fourth in assists (27).

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty had two assists on Friday and now has 16 points (10+6=16) over his last 17 games. Among rookies, the 2023 first-rounder is tied for sixth in goals (19), and tied for fourth in both power-play goals (7) and power-play assists (12).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Among league blueliners, Luca Cagnoni is tied for sixth in scoring (43), second in power-play assists (20), third in power-play points (23), first in shots (160), and tied for fourth in assists (33). A year ago, the Burnaby, BC native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

KNIGHT LIGHT: Silver Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom enters Saturday having won nine in a row and has 15 wins in his last 18 appearances (15-1-1). The 22-year-old beat the Barracuda 4–2 on Feb. 14 at Tech CU Arena and is 2-2 lifetime against San Jose. The former seventh-round pick of Vegas ranks fourth in the AHL in goals-against average (2.25), second in save percentage (.923), and tied for fifth in wins (22).