GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT SILVER KNIGHTS

FRI, APR. 10, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

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SILVER LINING: With five games to go in the regular season, the Barracuda hit the road for a pair in Henderson beginning Friday night. The Barracuda are 1-1 versus Vegas’ affiliate this season, splitting a two-game set at Tech CU Arena on Feb. 14th and 15th.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda fell 5–2 to the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday afternoon at Tech CU Arena, despite outshooting SD 37–26. San Diego opened the scoring early, but the Barracuda responded with first-period goals from Oliver Wahlstrom and Patrick Giles to take a 2–1 lead into intermission. The Gulls turned the tide in the second, scoring twice in under two minutes to regain control, and added a power-play goal early in the third for insurance. Despite sustained pressure, San Jose couldn’t beat goaltender Calle Clang the rest of the way, and an empty-net goal late sealed the result for San Diego.

MOST RECENT MEETING: In the last matchup against the Knights on February 15, the Barracuda erupted for a season-high eight goals in an 8–4 win at Tech CU Arena, earning a split of the weekend set. Rookie Kasper Halttunen recorded his first career hat trick, while Oliver Wahlstrom added a three-point performance. After a back-and-forth first half that saw the teams tied 4–4 late in the second, San Jose seized control with goals from Quentin Musty and Wahlstrom before pulling away in the third behind Egor Afanasyev and Halttunen’s third of the game. Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves in the victory as the Barracuda went 2-for-3 on the power play.

CUDA CHRONICLES: The Barracuda dropped their second in a row on Tuesday afternoon, 5–2, versus the San Diego Gulls and have now lost six of seven, finding themselves outside of the top four in the Pacific Division for the first time since mid-February. From November through the end of February, the Barracuda dropped just 10 games in regulation (29-10-2-2), but since the start of March, the club has nearly matched that total in 26 fewer games (8-9). The Barracuda have already clinched a playoff berth but are now in jeopardy of not having home-ice advantage in the first round. Entering Friday, San Jose is one point behind both Coachella Valley and Henderson in the Pacific. The Knights have points in their last seven (6-0-1) and are 8-1-1 in their last 10.

POSTSEASON PUNCHED: The Barracuda officially clinched a 2026 Calder Cup Playoff berth after Tucson’s 5–4 loss to Henderson on Saturday night. It marks the second straight postseason appearance for the Barracuda and their first back-to-back playoff berths since their first four seasons.

FIL THE THRILL: Filip Bystedt collected an assist on Tuesday and now has points in five of six (2+4=6). The sophomore center leads the Barracuda in scoring (54), assists (34), game-winning goals (6), and overtime goals (2). He also ranks second in goals (20) and third in power-play goals (6). The 22-year-old, selected by the Sharks in the first round in 2022, was named the team’s All-Star representative but missed the event due to an upper-body injury. He also missed both games versus the Knights in February while nursing that injury.

WHITE HOT: Colin White scored twice on Saturday after recording three points (one goal, two assists) the night before and now has 18 points (8+10=18) over his last 11 games. Despite missing 24 games this season due to various injuries, he still ranks third on the Barracuda in points (46), tied for second in power-play goals (7), tied for third in goals (19), and fourth in assists (27).

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty notched four points (two goals, two assists) on Friday and now has 10 goals in his last 16 games. Among rookies, the 2023 first-rounder is tied for fifth in goals (19), tied for fourth in power-play goals (7), and tied for third in power-play assists (11).

DO THE CAGN, GAGN: Among league blueliners, Luca Cagnoni is tied for ninth in scoring (40), second in power-play assists (19), third in power-play points (22), second in shots (156), and tied for fifth in assists (33). A year ago, the Burnaby, BC native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

BRICK-WALL BROSSOIT: Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is 12–5–1 with the Barracuda since joining the team in January, posting a 2.61 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The former Vegas Golden Knight/Henderson Silver Knight is 1-0 against HSK this season, earning an 8–4 win on Feb. 15 at Tech CU Arena. Brossoit appeared in 23 games with Henderson during the 2022–23 campaign, going 8-11-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

KNIGHT LIGHT: Silver Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom enters Friday having won nine in a row and has 15 wins in his last 18 appearances (15-1-1). The 22-year-old beat the Barracuda 4–2 on Feb. 14 at Tech CU Arena and is 2-2 lifetime against San Jose. The former seventh-round pick of Vegas ranks fourth in the AHL in GAA (2.25), second in save percentage (.923), and tied for fifth in wins (22).

SHINING KNIGHTS: Knights forward Tanner Laczynski ranks first in the AHL in plus-minus (+37) and fourth in points (64). Among rookies, Ben Hemmerling ranks fourth in scoring (47) and goals (21), and fifth in shooting percentage (19.3%). Fellow rookie Trevor Connelly, the AHL’s Player of the Week last week, ranks tied for seventh in rookie scoring (42), fourth in assists (31), and first in power-play assists (15). Among AHL blueliners, Lukas Cormier (47) and Jeremy Davies (42) rank third and eighth in scoring, respectively. Cormier is also tied for second among defensemen in assists (39), power-play goals (5), and power-play assists (23). Dylan Coghlan is tied for first among league defensemen in goals. The Knights boast the AHL’s top power play (25.4%), just ahead of the Barracuda (24.3%), and lead the league in goals per game (3.61), with San Jose ranking third (3.42).

